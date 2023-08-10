7-Eleven, Inc. Unveils Redesigned 7-Eleven App

Available for both iOS and Android, the refreshed app allows for a more seamless, integrated 7Rewards experience both in-store and via 7NOW Delivery

IRVING, Texas, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a successful launch in 2017, 7-Eleven, Inc.'s award-winning 7Rewards® loyalty program via the 7-Eleven® mobile app has steadily evolved to meet customers' shopping needs. The latest version of the app boasts a series of upgrades that further integrate its best-in-class features and enhance the overall customer experience both in-store at 7-Eleven and via 7NOW® Delivery.

"The heart of our digital connection with the customer is through the 7-Eleven app – it's a key driver that allows us to give our customers the convenience they want anytime, anywhere," said Yaqub Baiani, Vice President of Product Management at 7-Eleven. "We're focused on making our customers' shopping experiences easier, quicker, and more personalized – both in and out of our stores."

As the world's largest convenience retailer, 7-Eleven understands the importance of consistently meeting customer needs with the highest levels of convenience, engagement and satisfaction – which includes a best-in-class digital experience. Updated features in the refreshed app include:

Simplified login and registration – making it easier than ever before for on-the-go customers to access the app.

Improved in-app shopping and delivery experience – customers can browse through a vast catalog of items and make their selection with just a few taps.

New discovery experience – including quick access to fuel loyalty, carwash experiences and more.

Onboarding and homepage improvements – allow an intuitive user interface that makes navigation smooth and effortless.

Centralized deals and rewards – exclusive deals and discounts for loyalty members are front and center.

Seamless user interface – new design aesthetic and animations covering over 500 screens across the app end to end.

"It was paramount that we focused our efforts towards simplifying the core technical components of the customer experience in the app – including purchasing, payment and rewards," said Ranga Mohan, Vice President of Engineering at 7-Eleven. "By improving these elements we've allowed the customer to have even more of a frictionless checkout experience regardless of where they're shopping with us – in-store or at home via 7NOW Delivery."

The 7-Eleven app can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play, or by visiting 7Rewards.com.

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the U.S. convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada.

