Hive & Colony Shares Menswear Trend Essentials for Fall 2023

MIAMI, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the sophisticated man looking to update his wardrobe this fall, Hive & Colony expert bespoke stylists forecast a fashion season of classic palettes with vibrant accents and statement tailoring.

This fall, classic tones, particularly light gray, return with a refreshed energy through modern tailoring choices and bright pops of color. Photo courtesy of Hive & Colony. (PRNewswire)

Sophistication meets elegance with a horizontal structure and luxurious flow from the top down.

Today's modern gentleman gracefully adapts their wardrobe to the shapes, fabrics, and patterns that complement the change of season. At Hive & Colony, our fall collection features ready-to-wear and custom garment lineups to highlight popular styles without sacrificing the individualism of each unique customer.

"This fall, classic tones, particularly light gray, return with a refreshed energy through modern tailoring choices and bright pops of color. Whether it's in the lining of a custom suit or the handcrafted Italian accessories like a pocket square or tie this fall, we're predicting contrasting colorways of neutral and bright tones," said Brittanie Gigler, Head of Product Development and Design.

With neutral colorways of grays, tans, blacks, and blues offering effortless elegance, men look for customized tailoring to add distinction to their style. Our specialists predict relaxed-fit suits with a structured square bottom and longer lines, with the fall's outerwear collection's strong shoulder to dominate designs. On the trouser scene, expect modern to classic cuts. Sophistication meets elegance with a horizontal structure and luxurious flow from the top down. In addition to distinctive tailoring, flannel, jacquard, and heavy wools will make a statement in texture and pattern for fall weather fabrics.

"Hive & Colony showroom specialists tailor the client experience, curating a one-of-a-kind look that blends contemporary and modern fashion trends," Gigler added. "Our stylists excel in precise measurement and tailoring to fit not only the customer's unique body type but the fit and appearance they desire."

To begin your bespoke journey, visit the nearest Hive & Colony showroom to curate a relaxed, effortless fall wardrobe and explore our collection of Italian accessories.

