LONGi's products have obtained the verification of carbon footprints

XI'AN, China, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

What is a carbon footprint?

It generally refers to the total amount of greenhouse gases, either directly or indirectly, emitted from individuals, organizations, activities or products throughout their entire lifecycles. With climate changes becoming the focus of the world, major companies are increasingly concerned about the impact of their carbon footprints on the environment and society.

As a global leader in green energy technology, LONGi has also gained widespread recognition for its efforts in controlling carbon emissions with photovoltaic products.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the verification of carbon footprints that LONGi's products have obtained along the way.

[1] ISO 14067



ISO 14067, also known as 'Greenhouse gases – Carbon footprint of products – Requirements and guidelines for quantification', is an internationally recognized standard published by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO). It determines the greenhouse gas emissions produced during each stage in the life cycle of a product.

In January 2022, LONGi's Hi-MO series products have been certified with the 'Product Carbon Footprint Declaration' issued by BUREAU VERITAS in accordance with ISO 14067.

[2] Evaluation Carbone Simplifiée (ECS)

France has been a pioneer in carbon footprint regulations for the photovoltaic industry. The ECS, issued by the French Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE), is a highly authoritative carbon footprint–related certification required for photovoltaic projects to enter the French market. With its strict market access requirements, it is widely recognized by European countries.

Evaluation Carbone Simplifiée (ECS) (PRNewswire)

In July 2023, with the launch of the latest Hi-MO 7 products, LONGi's mainstream modules were all granted the ECS carbon footprint certificate by Certisolis in France, with carbon footprints far below the requirement of 550kg eq CO₂/kWc set by CRE. In February 2023, LONGi's entire range of silicon wafer products also obtained the ECS certificate.

[3] Environment Product Declaration (EPD)

The Environment Product Declaration (EPD) is an independently verified document that tracks and quantifies the environmental impact of a product throughout its lifecycle. From the extraction of raw materials, through production, transport and use to disposal, EPD identifies the crucial points in various stages of a product's lifecycle and provides objective environmental information to customers.

Environment Product Declaration (EPD) (PRNewswire)

In October 2022, UL Solutions, the global safety science leader, awarded LONGi's high-efficiency modules the UL EPD certificate. Through the recognition program between UL and Italian organization ICMQ, LONGi also earned the EPD Italy certificate. In May 2023, after comprehensive calculation and analysis by experts from SGS, the modules obtained International EPD verification as well.

Environment Product Declaration (EPD) (PRNewswire)

[4] IEC/TS 62994

With outstanding performance, LONGi Hi-MO 5 modules have received the world's first IEC/TS 62994 certificate issued by TÜV Rheinland in June 2022. The certification provided a systematic environmental health and safety (EH&S) risk assessment for PV modules over the product life cycle in two aspects: Environmental Health Risk Assessment (EHRA) and Life Cycle Assessment (LCA).

IEC/TS 62994 (PRNewswire)

These certifications represent LONGi's footprints on the journey towards a green world. As demonstrated in "LONGi Sustainable Ecosystem", from production to use, and through systematic recycling, LONGi is running along an ecological track of sustainable development, aiming for a future driven by renewable energy.

LONGi Sustainable Ecosystem (PRNewswire)

About LONGi

Founded in 2000, LONGi is committed to being the world's leading solar technology company, focusing on customer-driven value creation for full scenario energy transformation.

Under its mission of 'Utilizing Solar Energy, Building a Green World' and brand philosophy of 'Steadfast and Reliable Technology Leadership', LONGi has dedicated itself to technology innovation and established five business sectors, covering mono silicon wafers, cells and modules, commercial & industrial distributed solar solutions, green energy solutions and hydrogen equipment. The company has honed its capabilities to provide green energy and has, more recently, also embraced green hydrogen products and solutions to support global zero carbon development. www.longi.com/en

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LONGi