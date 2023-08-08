Industry's First Data Risk Assessment for Hybrid Environments

Supercharge Your Security with Simple, Speedy Data Security & Risk Posture Reporting

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BigID , the leading platform for data security, privacy, compliance, and governance, today introduced its Data Risk assessment reporting capability. BigID's Data Risk Assessment allows organizations to streamline data security posture reporting, providing comprehensive insights about their data risks and vulnerabilities with respect to sensitivity, volume, location, and accessibility in just a few clicks.

Key Takeaways:

Comprehensive Risk Coverage: Gain a holistic view of data risk across data types and locations, including cloud, hybrid, and on-premises. BigID's assessment incorporates data regardless of location, and aggregates diverse risk indicators for a robust evaluation.

Time-Efficient and Actionable Insights: BigID's Data Risk Assessments are usually completed within hours, not weeks or months. Obtain up-to-date risk posture information for prompt actions to mitigate risks and strengthen security.

Pinpoint Insider Risk Data Exposure: Identify file and data types most vulnerable to internal or external exposure. Focus on securing vulnerable aspects of data infrastructure to reduce the risk of unauthorized access or exposure.

"As the data landscape continues to evolve, organizations need faster and more efficient ways to assess and manage data risks across hybrid environments. BigID's Data Risk Assessment Report addresses these challenges head-on, providing comprehensive insights and actionable recommendations in a matter of hours. This groundbreaking solution empowers organizations to strengthen their data security strategies and protect their most critical assets," said Dimitri, Sirota, CEO of BigID.

About BigID:

BigID enables organizations to know their enterprise data and take action for data-centric security, privacy, compliance, and governance. Customers deploy BigID to proactively discover, manage, protect, and get more value from their regulated, sensitive, and personal data across their data landscape. BigID has been recognized for its data intelligence innovation as a 2019 World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer, named to the 2021 Forbes Cloud 100, the 2021 Inc 5000 as the #19th fastest growing company and #1 in Security, the 2021 and 2022 Deloitte 500, and an RSA Innovation Sandbox winner. Find out more at https://bigid.com.

