Lincoln University Expands Division of Student Success to Support Resource Alignment and Collaboration

OXFORD, Pa., Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lincoln University, the nation's first degree-granting Historically Black College and University (HBCU), announced the expansion of the Division of Student Success to include enrollment management functions, effective July 1, 2023.

The Division of Student Success was created as part of the University's Strategic Plan, intended to facilitate communication, accountability and collaboration. The initial phase created Class Deans, merging academic support, advising and student affairs functions into a new unit under the leadership of a new Vice President for Student Success. With this expansion, the Division of Student Success will oversee enrollment management functions such as admissions, financial aid, registrar and veteran's affairs.

"Enrollment Management encompasses the entire life cycle of a student – recruitment, persistence, retention and graduation," said Brenda Allen, Ph.D, Lincoln University president. "The new structure at Lincoln is designed to support students from their first exposure to Lincoln, through commencement, and on into professional life as an alum, creating a fulfilling and transformative college experience."

The Division of Student Success will focus on four main goals: providing the support students need to achieve academic success; using data and professional standards to guide program development, quality, and assessment; seeking opportunities for collaboration among internal and external partners and stakeholders; and listening to diverse perspectives and telling each student's unique story. These goals are designed to ensure that all students have access to resources they need in order to reach their full potential while enrolled at Lincoln University.

"At Lincoln University we are committed to providing our students with a high-quality education while promoting life-long habits for success," said Dr. Allen. "We look forward to continuing our mission and our legacy of forging new pathways through this expansion."

About Lincoln University

Lincoln University, the nation's first degree-granting Historically Black College and University (HBCU), educates and empowers students to lead their communities and change the world. Lincoln offers a rigorous liberal arts education to a diverse student body of approximately 2,200 men and women in more than 35 undergraduate and graduate programs.

