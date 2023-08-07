Core Development Group is named a 2023 Top Commercial Solar Contractor

MAHWAH, N.J., Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Solar developers, installers, and contractors are capitalizing on the significant federal support for solar and storage in the Inflation Reduction Act by building more substantial projects across the country. Core Development Group, of Mahwah, N.J. was recognized for its increased effort to expand the U.S. market by taking a top spot on the 2023 Top Solar Contractors List, released by industry magazine Solar Power World.

Core Development Group (PRNewsfoto/Core Development Group) (PRNewswire)

Core Development Group is ranked as the 63rd leading solar (all solar industry segments combined) company in the nation.

The Top Solar Contractors List is developed each year and ranks solar firms in the utility, commercial, and residential markets by the number of kilowatts they installed in the previous year. Companies are grouped and listed by specific services, markets, and states. Core Development Group is ranked No. 63 in the nation.

"Renewable energy accounts for a quarter of U.S. electrical generation, now far exceeding electricity produced by burning coal," said Kelsey Misbrener, managing editor of Solar Power World. "Solar power is an important member of that renewable makeup, and companies on the Top Solar Contractors List are all contributing to our country's shift to cleaner electricity. We are honored to recognize them each year for their necessary work putting green kilowatts on roofs, over parking lots, in desert locations, and across water reservoirs. Every project is making a difference."

The United States reported its strongest first quarter ever in Q1 2023 for solar panels installed, and industry analysts expect the solar market to triple in size over the next five years. The industry will stay busy, and companies on the Top Solar Contractors List will be the ones with their boots on the ground — or the roof.

Core Development Group partners with commercial energy consumers of all sizes, along with developers and consultants, to help businesses make a flawless transition to clean and renewable energy. Since its founding in 2012, the company has designed, developed, and constructed hundreds of commercial renewable energy projects, and provided related consulting services to companies in the U.S. and abroad.

"To be ranked by Solar Power World as one of the top commercial Solar Contractors in the U.S. is a true honor and one that we will strive to keep as we head into a renewable era as organizations across the USA adopt clean energy technologies," said Henry Cortes, CEO and Founder of Core Development Group.

About Core Development Group:

Core Development Group is a trusted and agile independent U.S. company that designs develops, and constructs renewable clean energy projects and offers related consulting services to companies in the U.S. and abroad. As a nationally ranked company, we help organizations of all sizes transition to clean, renewable energy with solar energy, battery storage, microgrids, and EV charging installations. Core Development Group also partners with other leading companies in the renewable energy industry to provide world-class engineering design, procurement, construction, and quality assurance construction management consulting services. Founded in 2012, Core Development Group is headquartered in Mahwah, New Jersey. See more at coredevusa.com.

About Solar Power World

Solar Power World is the leading online and print resource for news and information regarding solar installation, development, and technology. Since 2011, SPW has helped U.S. solar contractors — including installers, developers, and EPCs in all markets — grow their businesses and do their jobs better.

Media Contacts

Core Development Group

Bill Collins, Digital Marketing Manager

bcollins[at]coredevusa.com

Solar Power World

Kelly Pickerel, editor in chief

kpickerel[at]wtwhmedia.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Core Development Group