Senmiao Technology Provides Transportation Services for 2023 Summer World University Games in Chengdu

CHENGDU, China, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Senmiao Technology Limited ("Senmiao" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: AIHS), a financing and servicing company focused on the online ride-hailing industry in China as well as an operator of its own online ride-hailing platform, today announced that the Company's operating subsidiary, Chengdu Jiekai Technology Co., Ltd. ("Jiekai") is providing transportation services for the 2023 Summer World University Games ("World University Games"), taking place in Chengdu, Sichuan Province from July 28th to August 8th, 2023.

Jiekai signed a service contract with Sichuan Hongyang Xiwang Automobile Sales Service Co., Ltd. ("Hongyang Xiwang"), pursuant to which Jiekai provides designated transportation services, including both vehicles and drivers, for the World University Games. Hongyang Xiwang will pay Jiekai on a per-car, per-day fixed rate basis following the conclusion of service.

Xi Wen, Senmiao's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We are excited to be one of the transportation providers supporting the World University Games, a global event that welcomes student athletes from 120 countries and regions. We believe this partnership with Hongyang Xiwang is a testament to our local reputation and the importance we place on quality of service. We are committed to serving athletes and event staff at the World University Games and contributing to a successful event in our core market of Chengdu."

About Senmiao Technology Limited

Headquartered in Chengdu, Sichuan Province, Senmiao provides automobile transaction and related services including sales of automobiles, facilitation and services for automobile purchases and financing, management, operating leases, guarantees and other automobile transaction services, as well as operates its own ride-hailing platform aimed principally at the growing online ride-hailing market in Senmiao's areas of operation in China. For more information about Senmiao, please visit: http://www.senmiaotech.com. Senmiao routinely provides important updates on its website.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements (including those relating to the operation of Senmiao's ride-hailing platform) are subject to significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those detailed from time to time in the Senmiao's filings with the SEC, and represent Senmiao's views only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing Senmiao's views as of any subsequent date. Senmiao undertakes no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in events or circumstances.

