Pinnacle Live and AVMS Merge to Elevate Expectations for the Event Industry

CHICAGO, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinnacle Live, LLC and AVMS, two premier event technology providers for hotels and resorts, have announced a merger that will elevate expectations for the event industry. The merger will bring together two companies with shared values and a commitment to providing exceptional service and innovative solutions to their clients.

The combination of Pinnacle Live and AVMS’ relationships and experience will serve to offer choice and a more streamlined experience within the hospitality event technology market. Exciting things are in-store for this industry as the newly merged company aims to offer more options and modernize the event technology experience. (PRNewswire)

The newly merged company will be uniquely positioned to deliver the latest in event technology solutions to its clients. The merger will enable the company to offer a full range of event technology services, including audiovisual production, event staging, lighting and sound, and event technology solutions. The company will also provide a wider range of event production services, including event design and planning, logistics, and on-site support.

The combination of Pinnacle Live and AVMS' relationships and experience will serve to offer choice and a more streamlined experience within the hospitality event technology market. Exciting things are in-store for this industry as the newly merged company aims to offer more options and modernize the event technology experience.

"We're happy to announce this merger with AVMS," said Eddy Eisenberg, CEO of Pinnacle Live. "The fusion of our two companies allows us to expand our suite of offerings, provide greater resources and solutions for the event industry, and create a home for team members who are passionate about their craft, careers, and the industry at large."

In an industry dominated by a single player, this merger will provide hotels and their customers with a bespoke, scalable option that enables customized experiences. With a combined 200+ unique hotel partnerships throughout North America, the company will deliver unparalleled service and innovative solutions to clients.

"This was a move I worked on for a long time and we are excited to be joining forces with Pinnacle Live," said Hobie Fugate, CEO of AVMS. "We are able to blend the best of what AVMS and Pinnacle Live have to offer – exceptional team members, unique event production expertise and deep commitment and knowledge the hospitality industry.

The merger will allow for greater investment in R&D and innovation to modernize the event experience, broaden appeal, and provide choice for the marketplace. The merger strengthens the principles that are the core of both companies. AVMS and Pinnacle Live have parallel philosophies – a promise to raise the bar and focus on building relationships among its team members and customers who demand better.

For more information about the merger, please visit www.pinnaclelive.com .

About Pinnacle Live

Established in 2021 by a team of industry veterans, Pinnacle Live creates and executes meetings and live events for the hospitality industry, event organizers and corporate productions. We elevate in-person, virtual and hybrid event expectations for people, hotels and event professionals who demand better. Our size and structure enable us to work efficiently, pivot quickly and customize solutions to ensure the best possible live experience, every time. Learn more about Pinnacle Live at www.pinnaclelive.com.

About AVMS

Audio Visual Management Solutions (AVMS) is a preferred audiovisual partner of over 150 luxury resorts, hotels, and event centers throughout the United States. When collaborating with AVMS, you are selecting a proven audiovisual provider that creates unforgettable experiences. With our skillful team at the helm of your event technology, you will receive a hospitality-above-all approach for every interaction. Since 1999, AVMS has been delivering compelling results for hotel partners, meeting planners, and event attendees. Through our core values, solid customer communication, the latest technical equipment, and unparalleled leadership, we deliver impactful productions. AVMS will transform ideas into memorable events. Learn more about Pinnacle Live Event at www.avms.com.

