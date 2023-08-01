WiMi Developed Hybrid-Augmented Intelligent System Based on Cognitive Computing

BEIJING, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) ("WiMi" or the "Company"), a leading global Hologram Augmented Reality ("AR") Technology provider, today announced that a hybrid-augmented intelligent system based on cognitive computing is being developed. It uses perceptual units to model the human sensory system and cognitive units to model the human cognitive system. Through the connection between the perceptual and cognitive units, the system is able to collect information, learn, reason and make decisions. This hybrid-augmented intelligent technology is expected to be widely used in the fields of complex decision-making, intelligent control, intelligent perception, etc., and ultimately realize AI systems with human-like cognitive ability and intelligent level.

Specifically, cognitive computing combines neural networks, deep learning, fuzzy logic, evolutionary algorithms, and other technologies in the field of AI to form a powerful framework for intelligent processing. Under this framework, machines can analyze and process big data and use reinforcement learning algorithms to correct and adjust their processing and decision-making. Hybrid-augmented intelligent combines the features of humans and machines, enabling it to act across a wider and more complex range of tasks to achieve a more artificially intelligent outcome. This cooperative model also facilitates cooperation and communication between humans and Agents.

The intelligent system can be applied in various fields, such as healthcare, finance, transportation, etc., for improving human efficiency and judgment. For example, in the medical field, it can help doctors make more accurate diagnoses and provide better treatment plans based on patient's symptoms and examination results; in the financial field, it can be used to make more accurate risk forecasts and investment decisions based on historical data and real-time market conditions, helping investors better grasp market trends. In the field of autonomous driving, it can help vehicles make autonomous decisions and travel according to different situations, thus improving the safety and efficiency of road travelling. In the field of intelligent customer service, technology can be used to better understand customer needs, provide more accurate solutions and realize smarter customer service.

WiMi's hybrid-augmented intelligent system based on cognitive computing integrates intelligent technologies from multiple fields such as cognitive science, machine learning, computer vision and natural language processing, and is highly intelligent. It adopts the method of cognitive theory to simulate the human thinking process, which increases the Agents' understanding of the environment and collaborative ability, and realizes highly intelligent computing and analysis. And it makes the intelligent body a strong self-adaptive ability to learn and adjust autonomously to adapt to the changes in the environment and the changes in the task, with higher flexibility and scalability to achieve personalized intelligent services. System based on hybrid-augmented intelligence can also make better use of big data and provide more refined intelligent applications by analyzing and mining data under the premise of ensuring data security. It utilizes various technical means such as machine learning, computer vision and natural language processing to realize the processing and analysis of multiple forms of data. Meanwhile, it can realize multi-modal interaction and multi-modal interaction methods such as voice, image and text to provide a better interaction experience.

Introducing human role or cognitive ability into machine intelligence to form a hybrid-augmented intelligence with human-computer synergy is an important direction for the future development of artificial intelligence. WiMi's cognitive computing-based hybrid-augmented intelligence system combines human intelligence and computer intelligence in depth to realize more efficient, accurate, and comprehensive decision-making and processing. It has a broad application prospect in many fields such as human-computer interaction, the Internet of Things, smart home, smart medical care, smart transportation and so on.

