United's New Transcontinental Amenity Kit Features Skincare Products from Venus Williams-Backed Brand

New kit features Asutra cleansing face towelette, lip balm and hand lotion – for business class passengers flying premium transcontinental routes between west coast hubs and the New York City area

Airline also adds tailored kits for first class passengers traveling between the continental U.S. and Hawaii by Hawaii-based Ua Body

CHICAGO, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting today, travelers flying United Business® on the airline's premium transcontinental domestic routes will be the first to experience new amenity kits that feature exclusive products from Venus Williams-backed wellness brand Asutra. The airline also introduced new amenity kits for United First passengers traveling between the continental U.S. and Hawaii, including skincare from Hawaiian brand Ua Body, which will debut onboard later this month. United distributes transcontinental and Hawaii amenity kits to approximately 65,000 total passengers per month.

"We're really proud of these amenity kits – fantastic new partners, exclusive products and high-end ingredients. Our customers are going to love them," said Peter Wolkowski, United Director of Onboard Product Design. "These kits, customized for our transcontinental and Hawaii-bound travelers, are just the latest way we're working to make the travel experience even better at United."

Created with Asutra, the new United premium transcontinental amenity kits offer cruelty-free skincare made without any parabens, phthalates or petroleum and are designed to help the cross-country flyer unwind and feel refreshed upon landing. Each kit includes an Asutra cleansing face towelette and nourishing lip balm and hand lotion made with magnesium to help create a sense of calm plus mango seed butter, coconut oil and almond oil to soothe, moisturize and protect the skin while onboard. All held in a reusable, Asutra-branded pouch, the kit also includes a bamboo toothbrush, toothpaste, Asutra eye mask and ear plugs to help passengers rest onboard. The pouch and eye mask are made with recycled materials and a card inside the pouch offers inspiration for self-care practices while traveling.

"As a women-owned, Chicago-based company, we are thrilled to partner with our hometown airline, United Airlines. Our mission at Asutra is to make self-care a possibility for everyone through accessible wellness products," said Stephanie Morimoto, Asutra Owner and CEO. "From personal experience, I know that taking care of yourself intentionally while traveling can be challenging. This new amenity kit gives travelers an easy, enjoyable way to take care of themselves while on their journey and arrive refreshed."

The new United Hawaii amenity kits bring the islands to flyers before landing, with skincare from Ua Body, a brand owned, operated and made in Hawaii. Each kit includes a moisturizing lip balm and hand cream and a refreshing face mist, featuring local scents like sandalwood, jasmine and coconut and local ingredients like Kukui oil and Organic Royal Hawaiian Sandalwood oil. Each kit also includes an eye mask made with recycled materials plus a bamboo toothbrush, toothpaste and ear plugs.

"We're honored to be working with such a powerful partner in United, and proud to continue showcasing our Hawaiian heritage to the world through our handcrafted products," says Leala Humbert, Founder/CEO of Ua Body.

The reusable Hawaii amenity kit pouch features artwork from local artist Christie Shinn. The pouch, made with recycled materials, comes in four different designs featuring the local landscape to excite and inspire travelers to the islands.

These new amenity kits are just the latest way United is enhancing the experience for customers traveling in its premium cabins. Last month, the airline debuted new United First seats with wireless charging, vegan leather upholstery, Bluetooth connectivity, privacy screens, Italian quartzite cocktail tables and an ergonomist-designed cushion. In addition, United recently debuted new wines in United Polaris®, reintroduced the United Polaris Sundae Cart and opened new clubs in Newark, Chicago and Denver – with more to come.

For more information visit www.United.com and view media assets here.

About United

At United, Good Leads The Way . With U.S. hubs in Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, San Francisco and Washington, D.C., United operates the most comprehensive global route network among North American carriers, and is now the largest airline in the world as measured by available seat miles. For more about how to join the United team, please visit www.united.com/careers and more information about the company is at www.united.com . United Airlines Holdings, Inc., the parent company of United Airlines, Inc., is traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol "UAL".

About Asutra

Asutra makes self-care a possibility for everyone through accessible wellness products. Our best sellers are magnesium-powered remedies for pain relief, sleep and mood and are PETA-certified cruelty-free. With our products, we inspire people to add simple self-care rituals to their daily lives. Tennis champion Venus Williams loved Asutra's products so much she joined our women-owned, women-led company as part owner. Check us out at www.asutra.com and @asutra.life.

About Ua Body

Ua Body (www.uabody.com) is a unique Hawaiian-made, high-quality, ecofriendly, handcrafted skincare and fragrance brand representing the heart, soul and heritage of the Aloha spirt. Founded on a legacy of 30-years on the Big Island, Ua Body encompasses all natural organic ingredients harvested and handmade in small batches by Hawaiian natives from lotions and botanicals to scent mists and perfumes. Ua Body is proudly owned, operated, and made in Hawaii with a portion of every product sale going to various organizations to preserve the culture, land, and oceans of the state.

About Christie Shinn

Christie Shinn is a Hawaii-based artist with a passion for surf, travel and design. Foregoing the familiar postcard imagery of Hawaii, Christie captures the everyday beauty of island life with her signature brush work and bright palette. Christie's work intersects surf culture and modern Hawaiiana, re-imaging the local landscape for a modern audience. Christie can be found at her studio in the woods on the North Shore of Oahu happily making marks on canvas. Visit www.shinnstudio.com for additional information.

United Hawaii Amenity Kit (PRNewswire)

United Transcontinental Amenity Kit (PRNewswire)

United Airlines logo. (PRNewsFoto/United Airlines) (PRNewswire)

