PRIMO Partners Celebrates 15th Anniversary with Milestone Achievements, From a Historic Agreement to New Openings

Amid Anniversary Year, Award-Winning Multi-Unit Franchisee Group Accelerates Mission and Development Plans

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PRIMO Partners, the only Black-owned/Black-led multi-unit franchise group of Ben & Jerry's, along with other enterprises, celebrates their 15-year anniversary with accelerated growth and milestone accomplishments year-to-date. From three openings, six awards between all team members and a historic deal with Starbucks, the multi-unit franchisee group has a record year on their hands. Looking toward the remainder of the year, PRIMO plans to build upon the impact they make in each of the communities they serve.

(From Left to Right): Eric Taylor, CFO of PRIMO Partners; Antonio McBroom, CEO and Visionary of PRIMO Partners; and Phillip Scotton, COO and Integrator of PRIMO Partners (PRNewswire)

Kicking off the year on a momentous stride, the PRIMO team opened their first Starbucks location in Columbia, SC on the University of South Carolina campus. PRIMO Partners is one of a few licensed partners with Starbucks, as more than 90 percent of its cafes are company-operated. Partnering with Starbucks was a natural next step for PRIMO and they intend to further grow with the global brand.

"It has been a major season of milestones as we've celebrated our 15th anniversary this year," said Antonio McBroom, CEO and Visionary of PRIMO Partners. "We are on such a positive trajectory and have not only grown our footprint, but grown our team as well. Together, we will continue to raise the bar for what world-class hospitality should look like. Yes, we're 15 years in, but we're just getting started."

Shortly to follow the Starbucks opening was the grand re-opening of PRIMO's location in St. Louis. This store is owned and operated by Steve Snipes, the son of an exonerated felon and rehabilitated citizen himself, who had trouble finding a job after being incarcerated. He started working at a Ben & Jerry's shop that PRIMO owns, working his way up to a manager. Seeing his potential, the group offered Snipes a chance to move to St. Louis to own and operate the only ice cream shop in the area.

Growing their overall unit count, the PRIMO team acquired a shop in Raleigh, NC in May from the same owner they purchased their very first Ben & Jerry's shop from. The location is open and operating, and the team looks forward to adding the PRIMO touch to this business as it evolves over the years. Next up for PRIMO is a new shop in Atlanta, GA that is slated to open by years-end and one in a brand-new development in Greenville, SC which is expected to open in 2025.

Year-to-date, PRIMO has been recognized with six awards. COO and Integrator, Phillip Scotton, was awarded with 'Mentor of the Year' at Ben & Jerry's annual franchise conference in January. Other awards the team received at the conference include: Josiah Fisher, VP of Operations, with "Helluva Year," Elva Zelaya and Mikayla Mykytyn with "Manager of the Year" for their respective locations, and "Global Social Impact" was given to PRIMO Partners. Most recently, McBroom was recognized with the 2023 MVP Award from Multi-Unit Franchisee Magazine for demonstrating an exceptional commitment to the promotion of providing equal opportunities for marginalized communities.

"When I joined the PRIMO team in 2016, I knew I was joining a brand that was going places – and here we are," added Scotton. "It's been an honor to watch our company reach new heights while truly making an impact on so many along the way. I can't wait to see where the next 15 years takes us, and beyond."

The team's impact expands far outside the doors of their shops, as they are committed to various non-profit organizations and overall community giveback. PRIMO made contributions to we are, a non-profit based in North Carolina whose mission is to extend anti-racist education. Additional impacts included a social mission named The Big Payback Tour, sponsoring education programs, leadership development programs, and a missionary trip to Dominican Republic.

As a 100 percent black-owned business, PRIMO Partners is on a mission to break down barriers for Black entrepreneurship and business ownership challenges faced in marginalized communities. Using their business as a vessel to help bridge the generational wealth gap for minorities, they donate a percentage of their revenues every year to support communities and organizations, providing access to education, consulting, mentorship, resources and more to aspiring Black entrepreneurs and business owners. They also use two percent of revenue each year for staff development to build future leaders and business owners.

ABOUT PRIMO PARTNERS: The mission of PRIMO Partners, LLC, is to close the financial achievement gap by providing growth opportunities to people from all backgrounds. Primo Partners is a Black-owned and operated company that develops diverse business, diverse communities, and leaders. For more information, visit https://www.primopartners.com/.

