MCCORD DEVELOPMENT EXPANDS COMMITMENT TO LIFESCIENCE AND BIOMANUFACTURING ECOSYSTEM IN THE GREATER HOUSTON AREA WITH BIOHUB TWO AT GENERATION PARK

The 45-acre master-planned campus solidifies Houston's role as a leading hub for life science manufacturing

HOUSTON, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- McCord Development today announced that they are expanding their offerings for the life sciences and biomanufacturing industry with the creation of BioHub Two. BioHub Two's 45-acre master-planned biomanufacturing campus is the first phase of large-scale life science development at Generation Park. BioHub Two's master plan is comprised of 500,000 square feet for cGMP manufacturing, lab, and office space located in Generation Park, with nearly $30 million in infrastructure nearing completion to serve the new site. Generation Park, McCord's 4,300-acre master-planned development, is one of the world's largest privately held commercial developments in the country's most diverse and fourth largest city, Houston, Texas.

McCord Development (PRNewswire)

This announcement follows the recent news of the upcoming San Jacinto College's Biotech Training Center at Generation Park, in partnership with the National Institute of Biotechnology Research and Training (NIBRT). NIBRT is globally recognized as the gold standard in training and research solutions for the biopharmaceutical manufacturing industry. The planned biomanufacturing workforce institute will be housed within a state-of-the-art and multi-functional facility equipped with state-of-the-art industrial bioprocessing equipment. At the heart of the institute is the bioprocessing pilot plant operated in a realistic GMP simulated and operational manufacturing environment.

A 2022 study from The Greater Houston Partnership identified Houston as a prime hub for cell and gene therapy R&D and manufacturing, cancer-focused molecular diagnostics within R&D and production, and biologics drug development and manufacturing. Houston has cultivated a fast-growing life science ecosystem: there are over 700 life science companies, a core life science workforce totaling 26,000, 5,000 active clinical trials and is ranked tenth in the Top 20 US Metros for Life Science Companies. Houston is ranked third in the US metro for business expansion and relocation and is included in the top 25 global cities of the future.

"Houston has consistently been ranked as a burgeoning life science cluster, and BioHub Two has the unique advantage of being a short walk from the region's only Biotech Training Center at San Jacinto College's Generation Park campus," said John Flournoy, Senior Director of Sales and Leasing.

BioHub Two's 45-acres can be subdivided to accommodate the full spectrum of life science uses including small and large-scale manufacturing needs. Adjacent to the BioHub sites are plans for two multi-family communities and The Commons, a 5-acre green space with freestanding opportunities for small-format restaurants and cafes. Future tenants will have direct access to workforce training programs at San Jacinto College and Lone Star College. Employees and guests will be linked to retail amenities and beautiful parks via The Ray, a looping pedestrian superhighway that connects all of Generation Park West.

For sales, leasing, and more information visit www.generationpark.com/lifescience or call John Flournoy at 713.860.3018.

"Houston's high concentration of life sciences employment, healthy funding landscape, access to the Texas' $6 billion CPRIT grant fund, and commitment to translational research is making it one of the country's fastest growing life science ecosystems," said Ryan McCord, president of McCord Development. "BioHub Two's location in Generation Park is strategic and cost-effective, as the world-leading research and development facilities at the Texas Medical Center, Houston International Airport and Port of Houston are in close proximity."

About McCord Development

McCord is a Houston-based opportunistic real estate company with a longstanding track record of creating substantial value through the acquisition, development, and management of office, industrial, land, single family, and multifamily assets. McCord is the developer of Generation Park, a 4,300-acre master planned commercial district and houses campuses for San Jacinto College and Lone Star College. McCord is focused on developing Houston's biomanufacturing cluster at Generation Park given its strategic location between the Port of Houston and Bush International Airport, proximity to the Texas Medical Center, curated mixed use environment and ample land for expansion. Since 1973, McCord has acquired or developed over $3 billion in successful projects across the United States. To learn more, visit https://www.mccord.com.

BioHub Two Aerial Rendering; Courtesy of McCord Development (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE McCord