"The Giving Pump" Returns to More than 7,500 Shell Stations Nationwide, Giving Consumers the Chance to Fill Up for a Good Cause

Consumers can fill up at designated fueling pumps across the US to help kids in their communities

HOUSTON, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Driven by the success of its first two years, Shell Oil Products US ("Shell") is proud to announce the return of The Giving Pump, benefiting nonprofits across the nation. Starting today and running through Sept. 30, a portion of the purchases made by consumers who use the designated pump at select Shell stations will support local children's charities. For the third year, The Giving Pump can be found across 47 states as part of Shell's Force For Good initiative to give back and drive positive change in local communities.

On August 1, Shell unveils The Giving Pump at over 7,500 Shell gas stations nationwide. When customers fill up at the specially marked pump, a portion of proceeds will support one of 532 local charities, making a positive impact on the lives of children. Since 2021, Shell wholesalers raised over $4.6 million for local non-profits through The Giving Pump initiative. The Giving Pump campaign ends on September 30. (PRNewswire)

The Giving Pump by Shell will support 532 U.S. non-profits such as children's hospitals, food banks and school programs.

The Giving Pump will be specially marked with colorful signage at participating stations to inspire consumers to fuel up and support a range of children's focused nonprofits, including children's hospitals, schools, literacy programs, youth-based food pantries and more. Participating does not cost consumers anything extra. The number of Shell stations participating in this two-month initiative has grown to more than 7,500 across the US. To find a participating station near you, visit shell.us/givingpump.

"We've had a tremendous response to The Giving Pump over the past two years and we are excited to continue to impact the organizations whose mission is to serve others," said Renee Power, General Manager of Mobility Marketing North America at Shell. "We believe the third year of this campaign will have the same heartwarming response of customers supporting local and national charities through the simple act of filling up. We encourage everyone to pay it forward and choose The Giving Pump on their next pit stop to give back to the community-minded heroes who do the important work of helping those in need."

The Giving Pump is supporting 532 local and national charities across the US, including Boys & Girls Clubs, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Make-A-Wish Foundation, Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, and more.

In 2022, Shell wholesalers and retailers donated $3.1M, supporting over 525 children's charities through The Giving Pump. In the US, the designated giving pumps were used 31,887,634 times and pumped 304,665,445 gallons of gas. Overall, The Giving Pump has raised over $4.6M to support nonprofits since its inception in 2021.

Visit shell.us/givingpump to find additional program details, participating sites and content on local charity partners, and follow @ShellStationsUS to keep up with the latest news.

ABOUT SHELL

Shell Oil Products US is an affiliate of Shell plc, a global group of energy and petrochemical companies with operations in more than 70 countries. In the U.S., Shell operates in 50 states and employs more than 12,000 people working to help tackle the energy challenges of the future.

