Consumer Edge Takes Center Stage: Unveiling a Global Rebrand for Amplified Visibility

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumer Edge, the leading provider of global transaction revenue signals, is proud to announce the launch of its newly rebranded corporate website. This significant milestone highlights Consumer Edge's remarkable growth and reinforces its position as a global leader in consumer market intelligence.

The rebranding effort encapsulates the company's achievements and paves the way for future success. Consumer Edge's unparalleled commitment to innovation and excellence is now visually represented in a design that blends the organization's strong roots with a modern and captivating look and feel.

"This website rebrand marks a pivotal moment in Consumer Edge's journey," said Bill Pecoriello, CEO of Consumer Edge. "We have achieved incredible growth and accomplished major milestones that have positioned us as the go-to resource for global transaction data insights. The new website showcases our successes and provides an enhanced user experience that reflects our commitment to delivering top-notch consumer data solutions and market intelligence."

In addition to the website rebrand, Consumer Edge recently introduced the Consumer Edge Insights Center (CEIC), solidifying its position as the premier knowledge hub for insightful and powerful consumer insight content. The CEIC is home to a team of Consumer Edge experts, boasting decades of industry experience, who are dedicated to leveraging Consumer Edge's vast data resources to inform critical decisions about global consumer market intelligence. Live content from the CEIC can also be found on the Consumer Edge YouTube channel.

By integrating the CEIC into the newly launched website, Consumer Edge aims to create a seamless user experience, allowing visitors to access a wealth of valuable resources and industry expertise. From comprehensive market reports to in-depth analysis, the CEIC is a one-stop destination for businesses seeking unparalleled insights into consumer behavior, market trends, and growth opportunities.

The newly rebranded Consumer Edge corporate website and the Consumer Edge Insights Center (CEIC) are now live and accessible to users worldwide. Visit the website at www.consumer-edge.com to explore the comprehensive suite of resources and unlock the power of global consumer market intelligence.

About Consumer Edge:

Consumer Edge is the leading provider of global transaction revenue signals, enabling businesses to harness the power of consumer market intelligence. With a robust data-driven approach and a team of seasoned experts, Consumer Edge empowers organizations worldwide to make informed decisions, drive growth, and stay ahead in today's competitive marketplace.

