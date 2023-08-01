The American Council of the Blind's 2023 Audio Description People's Choice Award

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Council of the Blind (ACB) announces that the 2023 Audio Description People's Choice Award finalist vote is open through August 15th. The winners will be revealed during the 2023 ACB Audio Description Awards Gala, which will take place virtually on November 14th at 7:30 p.m. Eastern.

ACB's Audio Description Awards Gala celebrates outstanding achievements in audio description in media and recognizes the commitment to accessible entertainment demonstrated by television networks, streaming services, and the film industry. The Audio Description People's Choice Award, now in its second year, is a unique opportunity for fans to get involved by showing their support for the audio description they love the most.

Five Audio Description People's Choice Award finalists in each category (films and series) have been chosen to compete for the 2023 award. The finalists represent the top titles selected through an open nomination process that took place in June.

The finalists are:

Films:

Top Gun: Maverick

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Little Mermaid (Live Action)

Flamin' Hot

Emergency

Series:

Stranger Things

Better Call Saul

Alma's Way

Wednesday

Star Trek: Picard

To find samples with audio description for each finalist, visit www.acb.org/2023-AD-Peoples-Choice.

Voting for the Audio Description People's Choice Award ends on Tuesday, August 15th at 11:59 p.m. Eastern. To cast your vote, visit www.surveymonkey.com/r/2023AD-Peoples-Choice. To vote by phone, call (202) 596-7041.

Join us on November 14th at 7:30 p.m. Eastern as we announce the Audio Description People's Choice Award winners at the 2023 Audio Description Awards Gala. Learn more at www.ADAwardsGala.org.

About the American Council of the Blind

The American Council of the Blind is a national member-driven organization representing Americans who are blind or have low vision. For more than 60 years, ACB has been a leader in national, state, local, and international advocacy efforts. With 68 affiliates, ACB strives to increase independence, security, equality of opportunity, and the quality of life for all people who are blind or have low vision. For more information, visit www.acb.org.

