TRICORBRAUN ISSUES INAUGURAL SUSTAINABILITY REPORT

Report Outlines Company's Progress Toward Its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Goals

ST. LOUIS, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global packaging leader TricorBraun today published its inaugural Sustainability report, outlining its progress toward its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) goals.

www.tricorbraun.com (PRNewswire)

"We are pleased to present our first-ever Sustainability Report, which brings to life our commitments to sustainable and ethical practices," said Court Carruthers, president and CEO, TricorBraun. "Our team is guided by the principle that we do things the right way always, and this naturally extends to our environmental, social, and governance (ESG) impacts—including helping our customers with their own ESG goals by offering sustainable packaging options while improving our own environmental footprint."

Key highlights from the report include these 2022 milestones:

Reduced our carbon footprint and incorporated international operations into our Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Inventory

Sourced renewable energy to further reduce negative climate impacts

Piloted our first Zero-Waste program in multiple locations across North America

Further protected our team members by creating a Warehousing Roundtable which emphasizes dock, forklift, and 5S safety programs

Supported open communications channels that are accessible for all team members by relaunching the TricorBraun Ethics Hub to include additional languages, international access, and mobile reporting

Established exclusive agreements to offer sustainable packaging options to customers in the US, Canada , and Europe

"The release of our first Sustainability report is a significant milestone as our team continues to work tirelessly in pursuit of achieving our ESG goals," said Susan Bergethon, SVP & general counsel, and leader of the Company's ESG strategy. "We are pleased with our progress to date, and we look forward to making continued progress toward our intentional ESG goals for the benefit of our team members, our customers, our business—and our planet."

To read the full report and learn more about TricorBraun's ESG goals, visit https://www.tricorbraun.com/about-us/esg-at-tricorbraun/2022-sustainability-report.html.

About TricorBraun

Founded in 1902, TricorBraun is a global packaging leader. We provide innovative solutions across a wide array of customer end markets in plastic, glass, and aluminum containers, closures, dispensers, tubes, and flexibles. Our award-winning Design & Engineering Center provides forward-thinking design, driven by consumer insight and creative solutions. TricorBraun is comprised of more than 2,000 packaging professionals operating from more than 100 locations across the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Australia.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TricorBraun