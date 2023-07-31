Chindata Releases 2022 ESG Report Revealing Above Industry Average PUE of 1.21 with Accelerated Green Transformation

BEIJING, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chindata Group, ("Chindata" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: CD), an industry leader in carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solutions, recently released its 2022 Environmental, Social, Governance (ESG) report, showing the Company's impressive achievements in ESG management and green transformation. Most notably, Chindata's annual operating power usage effectiveness (PUE), a standard efficiency metric for power consumption in data centers, reached 1.21, significantly better than the industry average. The Company also announced the enterprise's supply chain carbon emissions for the first time.

Chindata is fully committed to the goal of zero carbon, integrating green concepts into the entire lifecycle of data center site selection, planning, design, construction, and operations, and continues to achieve carbon reduction goals. Highlights from the 2022 ESG report include:

Environmental: Chindata adheres to a zero-carbon principle and fully implements the concept of green environmental protection, while striving to achieve green development through technological innovation. According to the report, the Company's annual operating PUE showed a 1.21 energy efficiency level which is a significantly better number than the industry average. Additionally, by the end of 2022, Chindata had obtained and applied for 423 patents, representing a year-on-year increase of more than 50 percent, and its proprietary waterless cooling technology which can reach a water use efficiency (WUE) of zero had been put into use. From a green electricity standpoint, 220 million kilowatt-hours of green electricity were purchased in 2022, and accumulated green electricity obtained through transactions has reached almost 770 million kilowatt-hours.

Social: Chindata is committed to creating an era of value sharing that is inclusive, reciprocal, and beneficial, adheres to a diverse, open, and inclusive corporate culture, provides equal opportunities for employees, and builds a fair talent training system and believes that corporate development dividends can benefit employees, customers, value chain partners, and local communities. Women filled one-third of the Company's senior management roles in 2022, and close to 40 percent of employees saw promotion in the same year. Additionally, Chindata actively promotes sunlight capture and conversion and promotes the improved sustainable performance of its supply chain. In 2022, the company's overseas subsidiary Bridge Data Centres (BDC) received the esteemed 'Malaysia Digital Status' award, acknowledging significant contributions to Malaysia's digital economy.

Governance: Over the past year, Chindata has taken solid steps toward sustainable development by optimizing its governance structure, promoting technological innovation, and expanding the use of clean energy. Its ESG value model places stability and transparency, creative excellence, a mutually beneficial future, and green development as cornerstone elements. Moving forward, the Company will continue to build a new regional ecosystem and will also evolve the green gene in its DNA, drive low-carbon computing through technological innovation, and lead and promote the technological development of green data centers throughout the industry.

Huapeng Wu, Chief Executive Officer of Chindata Group, said, "The thriving global digital economy is witnessing an unprecedented surge, driven by rapid advancements in cutting-edge technologies such as 5G, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence (AI). This growing focus on environmental sustainability has led to stringent green norms in data center construction. Consequently, the Internet Data Center (IDC) industry finds itself at the forefront of a transformative industrial shift, where the principles of eco-friendliness, low carbon footprint, resource efficiency, and operational intensity are paramount. By adhering to these principles, Chindata is fostering a symbiotic alliance between the green and digital economies, propelling a new era of green sustainable development."

At this pivotal juncture of digital economy advancement and energy transformation, Chindata leverages its core values of Stable, Advanced, Forward, Eco-friendly (SAFE) to enhance its ESG strategy. With a strong foundation in arithmetic and data, these four elements are ingrained in the Company's DNA, empowering Chindata to offer abundant computing power in a reliable, environmentally friendly, and high-quality manner. This transformation of electricity into superior computing power ensures Chindata's pivotal role in fueling the digital economy and shaping a promising digital future.

