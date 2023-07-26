FatBoy® Declares Itself as the "Official Ice Cream of the Fun Uncle and Aunt"

FatBoy is celebrating with an unapologetically awesome giveaway, including napkin shirts for any drips or sticky hands, giant ice cream scoopers the size of a bowl of ice cream and heaping amounts of ice cream

RICHMOND, Utah, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FatBoy® Premium Ice Cream, a member of the Casper's Ice Cream Family , is taking over National Uncle and Aunt Day and celebrating in a big way. Today, the major ice cream brand is declaring itself as the "Official Ice Cream of the Fun Uncle and Aunt."

FB Funcle image (PRNewswire)

Turns out, FatBoy and Funcles have something in common: living a life that is unapologetically awesome. That's why, this year, FatBoy is throwing its weight behind Funcles (and Faunts), making itself the catalyst for celebrating one of the most sacred relationships within a family.

"Parents get all the credit," said Reed Damon, chief marketing officer at Casper's Ice Cream. "Sure, they keep kids safe and healthy day in and out, but where's the fun in that? When it comes to unapologetic awesomeness, no one can compare to everyone's favorite Uncle or Aunt. And, it's only natural that the fun Uncle and Aunt always have FatBoy in their freezer."

To celebrate in the most unapologetically awesome way, FatBoy is launching a sweepstakes. One lucky Funcle or Faunt will have the chance to win a childhood supply of FatBoy ice cream, ensuring they're fully stocked for visits from their nieces and nephews for years to come.

As an added bonus, a select group of Funcles and Faunts will be entered for a chance to win the ultimate Funcle (or Faunt) Starter Pack. This kit equips funcles with everything they need to be the best they can be. The starter kit will include:

Napkin Shirts: Everyone garb up! FatBoy is providing a napkin shirt to throw on so you can be as messy as you want! Use your sleeve to wipe your face, drag your sticky hands on your Funcle, drip on yourself and then rip it off and throw it away!

Funcle-Approved Ice Cream Scooper: Grab your larger-than-life ice cream scooper and serve up a Funcle-sized portion of ice cream (maybe for dinner!).

A Guide to Being a Funcle/Faunt: Still working on your Funcle-status? No problem! FatBoy is here to help you become everyone's favorite extended family member.

So, we're seeking Funcle and Faunt greatness ! If you or someone you know has what it takes to be crowned the ultimate Funcle or Faunt, don't miss the chance. Everyone — whether you're the niece or nephew, brother-in-law, friend or a Funcle yourself — should rush to https://www.fatboyfuncle.com/ . and submit why you or someone you know is the Funcle or Faunt of legends. Winners will be announced in the weeks following.

About FatBoy Ice Cream

Over 500,000 FatBoy Ice Cream Sandwiches are made daily and come in a variety of flavors including Vanilla, Cookies n' Cream, Strawberry and more. As the flagship brand of Casper's Ice Cream, FatBoy continues to bring innovative and distinctive flavors to delighted consumers such as caramel pretzel, toffee, and churro fried ice cream. These products are distributed throughout the United States, including in Alaska and Hawai'i. For more information, visit https://fatboyicecream.com .

About Casper's Ice Cream

A legacy brand with 95 years of experience in the ice cream business, Casper's Ice Cream, Inc. manufactures and sells a wide range of tasty frozen treats under their sub brands: FatBoy Premium Ice Cream, known nationwide for its ice cream sandwiches rich in flavor and nostalgia; Jolly Llama, a vegan, gluten and dairy-free option for ice cream lovers with diet restrictions; and ChurnBaby, a new brand that rivals boutique ice cream brands, offering both cookie sandwiches and quarts of premium ice cream topped with a full cookie. Operating from its decades-long home of Richmond, Utah, Casper's has expanded its operational capacity from humble beginnings to fully service a nationwide demand for the company's products. Casper's grandson, Paul Merrill, is currently managing the company to ensure Casper's quality products can be enjoyed by all. To this day, Casper's Ice Cream continues to innovate and provide the finest quality of frozen treats, including its newest additions: nostalgically flavored FatBoy® Freeze Pops, boutique style ChurnBaby Ice Cream novelties and naturally delicious, health-focused Jolly Llama® Sorbet and Cream Pops. For more information, visit https://caspersicecream.com .

FatBoy logo (PRNewswire)

