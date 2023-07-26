Climate Tech Fund Statkraft Ventures Invests in Electra to Accelerate Sustainable Aviation

MANASSAS, Va., July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Statkraft Ventures, one of the leading VC funds in energy transition and climate tech, today announced its investment in electric aviation company Electra.aero, Inc. (Electra). The investment will enable Electra to further develop its hybrid-electric ultra-short takeoff and landing (eSTOL) aircraft, reinforcing Statkraft Ventures' commitment to advancing sustainable transportation and decarbonization efforts by investing in emerging technologies that reduce emissions.

In June 2023 Electra unveiled the EL-2 Goldfinch two-seat technology demonstrator for its eSTOL aircraft, which will transport nine passengers up to 500 miles, offering a faster, more sustainable option to driving for regional travel. (PRNewswire)

Electra will begin flight testing the 2-seat technology demonstrator of its eSTOL aircraft later this summer.

Electra's eSTOL aircraft is designed for quiet, efficient, and affordable flight operations from runways as short as 150 feet, bringing air travel closer to local communities and connecting previously underserved regions. By offering a viable air travel option for shorter regional routes, the Electra eSTOL aircraft provides an eco-friendly alternative to lengthy road trips in personal cars, cutting both travel times and emissions. Electra recently unveiled the technology demonstrator for its eSTOL aircraft and will begin flight testing later this summer.

"We are excited to partner with Electra as they are leading the change towards more sustainable aviation," said Alexander Kueppers, Managing Director at Statkraft Ventures. "Their visionary approach and groundbreaking technology to electrify aircraft, reducing operating costs and emissions at the same time, align perfectly with Statkraft Ventures' mission to support innovative startups that drive the transition to a low-carbon economy."

This investment leverages Statkraft Ventures' expertise in sustainable energy transition to accelerate the development and commercialization of Electra's nine-passenger production eSTOL aircraft. Electra currently holds over 1,200 aircraft pre-orders from more than 30 global customers, both established aircraft operators as well as new entrants redefining how we transport people and goods.

"Statkraft Ventures brings a deep commitment to supporting companies and technologies that reduce emissions and address the threat of climate change. We are honored to have Statkraft Ventures on our team and look forward to learning from their insight and experience," said John S. Langford, Electra's founder and Chief Executive Officer.

About Electra

Electra.aero, Inc. is a next-gen aerospace company leading the way in sustainable urban and regional mobility. The company is building clean, hybrid-electric, ultra-short takeoff and landing (eSTOL) airplanes that fly people and cargo quieter, further, and more affordably. Electra's technology delivers 2.5x the payload and 10X longer range with 70% lower operating costs than vertical takeoff alternatives with much less certification risk, proving that climate-friendly technology can also be cost-effective. Electra's team includes some of the most respected and successful entrepreneurs and engineers in novel aircraft design, and its technology development is supported by NASA and the U.S. Air Force Agility Prime program.

About Statkraft Ventures

Statkraft Ventures is a leading venture capital investor focused on the energy transition and climate tech. We partner with exceptional founders in early- and growth stage startups in Europe and North America. With offices in Germany and Norway and backed by Statkraft, Europe's largest producer of renewable energy, Statkraft Ventures provides capital and expertise to accelerate the transition to a more sustainable future.

