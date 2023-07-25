WesBanco Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Generated solid earnings and loan growth; maintained strong capital levels; stable deposits
WHEELING, W.Va., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WesBanco, Inc. ("WesBanco") (Nasdaq: WSBC), a diversified, multi-state bank holding company, today announced net income and related earnings per share for the three months ended June 30, 2023. Net income available to common shareholders for the second quarter of 2023 was $42.3 million, with diluted earnings per share of $0.71, compared to $40.2 million and $0.67 per diluted share, respectively, for the second quarter of 2022. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, net income was $82.2 million, or $1.38 per diluted share, compared to $81.8 million, or $1.34 per diluted share, for the 2022 period. As noted in the following table, net income available to common shareholders, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses, for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was $84.7 million, or $1.43 per diluted share, as compared to $83.1 million, or $1.36 per diluted share, in the prior year period (non-GAAP measures).
For the Three Months Ended June 30,
For the Six Months Ended June 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
(unaudited, dollars in thousands,
Net Income
Diluted
Net Income
Diluted
Net Income
Diluted
Net Income
Diluted
Net income available to common
$ 42,377
$ 0.71
$ 40,258
$ 0.67
$ 84,677
$ 1.43
$ 83,107
$ 1.36
Less: After-tax restructuring and merger-
(28)
-
(41)
-
(2,519)
(0.05)
(1,300)
(0.02)
Net income available to common
$ 42,349
$ 0.71
$ 40,217
$ 0.67
$ 82,158
$ 1.38
$ 81,807
$ 1.34
(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of these items.
Financial and operational highlights during the quarter ended June 30, 2023:
- Generated solid growth in pre-tax, pre-provision income (excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses) of 9.2% year-over-year (non-GAAP)
- Total loan growth was 9.0% year-over-year and 8.0% annualized (when compared to December 31, 2022), reflecting the strength of our markets and lending teams
- Both period-end and average total deposits were flat compared to the quarter ending March 31, 2023, reflecting deposit gathering and retention efforts across retail and business customers
- Key credit quality metrics such as non-performing assets, total past due loans, and net loan charge-offs, as percentages of total portfolio loans, have remained at low levels and favorable to peer bank averages, those with total assets between $10 billion and $25 billion (based upon the prior four quarters)
- Expanded Tennessee presence with the hiring of a team of commercial and industrial lenders in Chattanooga
- WesBanco remains well-capitalized with solid liquidity and a strong balance sheet with capacity to fund loan growth
"Our second quarter results demonstrate the continued strength of our franchise and successful execution of our strategic initiatives. We delivered solid earnings and loan growth, and focused on maintaining our net interest margin," said Todd Clossin, President and Chief Executive Officer of WesBanco. "As I close my tenure as CEO, I believe WesBanco is well-positioned for ongoing success with strong market positions, diversified revenue generation capabilities, and distinct long-term advantages. I am confident these will be the foundation for further growth and expansion through our incoming CEO Jeff Jackson's strategic vision and leadership."
Jeffrey H. Jackson, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer added, "Our solid earnings growth during the second quarter was supported by year-to-date annualized loan growth of 8 percent. This loan growth was driven by our strong markets and lending teams and underpinned by our strategic loan production office and lender hiring initiatives. Additionally, our commercial and retail teams concerted efforts enabled us to maintain deposit levels despite industry headwinds. We remain focused on disciplined expense management while making appropriate investments that ensure a safe and sound financial institution with attractive long-term growth prospects. As I assume the CEO role on August 1st, I look forward to building on the impressive foundation Todd and the team have established to deliver continued growth and success for our customers, shareholders, and employees."
Balance Sheet
Loan growth for the second quarter of 2023 continues to reflect strong performance by our commercial and consumer lending teams. As of June 30, 2023, total portfolio loans were $11.1 billion, which increased 9.0% year-over-year driven by strong growth across all markets and the closing of loans from the commercial pipeline, which totaled $0.7 billion at June 30, 2023. Reflecting our strategic loan production office and lender hiring initiatives, commercial and industrial loans of $1.6 billion, as of June 30, 2023, increased 10.2% annualized quarter-over-quarter.
Total deposits, as of June 30, 2023, were $12.9 billion, consistent with the level reported at March 31, 2023, reflecting the benefit of deposit gathering and retention efforts by our retail and commercial teams. In addition, brokered deposits increased $60 million sequentially. On a year-over-year basis, the decrease in total deposits reflects the impact of interest rate and inflationary pressures and rising costs across the economy, combined with Federal Reserve's tightening actions to control inflation, which has resulted in industry-wide deposit contraction. While there has been some mix shift in the composition of total deposits, total demand deposits continue to represent 59% of total deposits, with the non-interest bearing component representing 33%, which is consistent with the percentage range since early 2020.
Credit Quality
As of June 30, 2023, total loans past due, non-performing loans, and non-performing assets as percentages of the loan portfolio and total assets have remained low, from a historical perspective, and within a consistent range throughout the last five quarters. Total loans past due as a percent of the loan portfolio decreased 19 basis points from the prior year, while criticized and classified loans as a percent of the loan portfolio decreased 146 basis points to 1.68%. During the second quarter of 2023, we recorded a provision for credit losses of $3.0 million, as compared to a release of provision in the prior year period of $0.8 million. The current recorded provision was primarily driven by loan growth and adjustments in regional macroeconomic factors and loan concentrations. The allowance for credit losses to total portfolio loans at June 30, 2023 was $120.2 million, or 1.08% of total loans. Excluded from the allowance for credit losses and related coverage ratio are fair market value adjustments on previously acquired loans representing 0.14% of total loans.
Net Interest Margin and Income
The net interest margin of 3.18% for the second quarter of 2023 increased 15 basis points year-over-year, which reflects the 500 basis point increase in the federal fund rate since March 2022, and the subsequent increase in funding costs, as well as the deployment of excess cash into higher-yielding loans. The net interest margin decreased 18 basis points from the first quarter of 2023 primarily due to higher funding costs from increasing deposit costs and higher cost wholesale borrowings to support loan growth. Total deposit funding costs of 157 basis points for the second quarter of 2023 increased 144 basis points year-over-year and 57 quarter-over-quarter. When including non-interest deposits, total deposit funding costs were 103 basis points, up 94 basis points year-over-year and 38 basis points sequentially. Accretion from acquisitions benefited the second quarter net interest margin by 3 basis points, as compared to 6 basis points in the prior year period.
Net interest income of $121.6 million increased $9.3 million, or 8.3%, during the second quarter of 2023, as compared to the same quarter of 2022, reflecting loan growth and the impact of rising rates on loan and securities yields and funding costs. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, net interest income of $245.9 million increased $26.0 million, or 11.8%, primarily due to the reasons discussed for the three-month period comparison.
Non-Interest Income
For the second quarter of 2023, non-interest income of $31.8 million increased $4.9 million, or 18.0%, from the second quarter of 2022, driven primarily by higher commercial swap fees, as well as, net gains on other assets and net securities gains, both of which reported losses in the prior year period. New commercial swap fees, which are recorded in other income, increased $1.6 million from the prior year period to $2.4 million, while associated fair market value adjustments totaled $0.2 million during the second quarter, as compared to $1.1 million last year. Net gains on other assets of $0.9 million increased $2.2 million year-over-year primarily due to a $1.1 million recovery of an asset previously written-off, as well as, a net loss on other assets of $1.3 million in the prior year period from the change in the fair value of an underlying equity investment, which was subsequently sold. Net securities gains of $0.2 million increased $1.4 million year-over-year due to market fluctuations from equity securities in the deferred compensation plan.
Primarily reflecting the items discussed above, as well as lower mortgage banking and bank-owned life insurance income, non-interest income, for the six months ended June 30, 2023, of $59.5 million increased $2.1 million, or 3.7%. Mortgage banking income decreased $2.2 million from the prior year to $1.0 million due to a reduction in residential mortgage originations, primarily driven by the higher interest rate environment. Bank-owned life insurance of $5.1 million decreased $1.1 million year-over-year due to higher death benefits during 2022.
Non-Interest Expense
Excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses, non-interest expense for the three months ended June 30, 2023 totaled $96.4 million, reflecting increased salaries and wages, benefits, FDIC insurance, and equipment and software expense. Salaries and wages increased $3.3 million, or 7.9%, compared to the prior year period due to higher salary expense related to higher staffing levels, mainly revenue-producing positions, and merit increases. Employee benefits increased $2.8 million from last year due to a $1.2 million credit in the prior year period related to the deferred compensation plan, higher staffing levels, and higher health insurance contributions. Equipment and software expense increased $1.1 million due to the planned upgrade to one-third of our ATM fleet with the latest technology and general inflationary cost increases for existing service agreements. FDIC insurance expense increased $0.9 million year-over-year due to increase in the minimum rate for all banks.
Excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses, non-interest expense during the first half of 2023 of $189.4 million increased $16.4 million, or 9.5%, compared to the prior year period, due primarily to higher salaries and wages, employee benefits, FDIC insurance, and equipment and software expense as described above.
Capital
WesBanco continues to maintain what we believe are strong regulatory capital ratios, as both consolidated and bank-level regulatory capital ratios are well above the applicable "well-capitalized" standards promulgated by bank regulators and the BASEL III capital standards. At June 30, 2023, Tier I leverage was 9.78%, Tier I risk-based capital ratio was 12.12%, common equity Tier 1 capital ratio ("CET 1") was 11.03%, and total risk-based capital was 14.83%. In addition, the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio was 7.35%.
During the second quarter, WesBanco repurchased 0.1 million shares of its outstanding common stock on the open market at a total cost of $2.2 million, or $22.02 per share. As of June 30, 2023, approximately 1.0 million shares remained for repurchase under the existing share repurchase authorization that was approved on February 24, 2022, by WesBanco's Board of Directors.
Conference Call and Webcast
WesBanco will host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results for the second quarter of 2023 at 10:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. Interested parties can access the live webcast of the conference call through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.wesbanco.com.
A replay of the conference call will be available and providing the access code of 2737150. The replay will begin at approximately 12:00 p.m. ET on July 26, 2023 and end at 12 a.m. ET on August 9, 2023. An archive of the webcast will be available for one year on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website (www.wesbanco.com).
Forward-Looking Statements
Forward-looking statements in this report relating to WesBanco's plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, intentions and adequacy of resources, are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The information contained in this report should be read in conjunction with WesBanco's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and documents subsequently filed by WesBanco with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including WesBanco's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, which are available at the SEC's website, www.sec.gov or at WesBanco's website, www.WesBanco.com. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements, which are not historical fact, involve risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in WesBanco's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC under "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A. Such statements are subject to important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such statements, including, without limitation, the effects of changing regional and national economic conditions, changes in interest rates, spreads on earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, and associated interest rate sensitivity; sources of liquidity available to WesBanco and its related subsidiary operations; potential future credit losses and the credit risk of commercial, real estate, and consumer loan customers and their borrowing activities; actions of the Federal Reserve Board, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the SEC, the Financial Institution Regulatory Authority, the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board, the Securities Investors Protection Corporation, and other regulatory bodies; potential legislative and federal and state regulatory actions and reform, including, without limitation, the impact of the implementation of the Dodd-Frank Act; adverse decisions of federal and state courts; fraud, scams and schemes of third parties; cyber-security breaches; competitive conditions in the financial services industry; rapidly changing technology affecting financial services; marketability of debt instruments and corresponding impact on fair value adjustments; and/or other external developments materially impacting WesBanco's operational and financial performance. WesBanco does not assume any duty to update forward-looking statements.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to the results of operations presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), WesBanco's management uses, and this presentation contains or references, certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as pre-tax pre-provision income, tangible common equity/tangible assets; net income excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses; efficiency ratio; return on average assets; and return on average tangible equity. WesBanco believes these financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding our operational performance and business and performance trends which facilitate comparisons with the performance of others in the financial services industry. Although WesBanco believes that these non-GAAP financial measures enhance investors' understanding of WesBanco's business and performance, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures contained therein should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements and analysis as presented in the Annual Report on Form 10-K as well as the unaudited financial statements and analyses as presented in the Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-Q for WesBanco and its subsidiaries, as well as other filings that the company has made with the SEC.
About WesBanco, Inc.
Founded in 1870, Wesbanco, Inc. is a diversified and balanced financial services company that delivers large bank capabilities with a community bank feel. Our distinct long-term growth strategies are built upon unique sustainable advantages permitting us to span six states with meaningful market share. The company's banking subsidiary, Wesbanco Bank, Inc., operates more than 190 financial centers in the states of Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. Built upon our 'Better Banking Pledge', our customer-centric service culture is focused on growing long-term relationships by pledging to serve all personal and business customer needs efficiently and effectively. In addition to a full range of online and mobile banking options and a full-suite of commercial products and services, the company provides trust, wealth management, securities brokerage, and private banking services through its century-old Trust and Investment Services department, with approximately $5.1 billion of assets under management (as of June 30, 2023). The company also offers insurance and brokerage services through its affiliates and subsidiaries. Learn more at www.wesbanco.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.
WESBANCO, INC.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
Page 5
(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
Statement of Income
June 30,
June 30,
Interest and dividend income
2023
2022
% Change
2023
2022
% Change
Loans, including fees
$ 145,741
$ 96,412
51.2
$ 279,147
$ 189,532
47.3
Interest and dividends on securities:
Taxable
18,483
15,825
16.8
37,569
29,937
25.5
Tax-exempt
4,723
4,706
0.4
9,513
9,049
5.1
Total interest and dividends on securities
23,206
20,531
13.0
47,082
38,986
20.8
Other interest income
7,108
1,504
372.6
10,380
2,103
393.6
Total interest and dividend income
176,055
118,447
48.6
336,609
230,621
46.0
Interest expense
Interest bearing demand deposits
17,203
1,153
NM
28,309
1,965
NM
Money market deposits
7,220
383
NM
11,472
704
NM
Savings deposits
5,860
330
NM
9,860
595
NM
Certificates of deposit
2,906
1,116
160.4
4,109
2,389
72.0
Total interest expense on deposits
33,189
2,982
NM
53,750
5,653
850.8
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings
16,713
411
NM
28,013
986
NM
Other short-term borrowings
492
48
925.0
909
96
846.9
Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt
4,094
2,778
47.4
8,039
3,948
103.6
Total interest expense
54,488
6,219
776.2
90,711
10,683
749.1
Net interest income
121,567
112,228
8.3
245,898
219,938
11.8
Provision for credit losses
3,028
(812)
472.9
6,605
(4,250)
255.4
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
118,539
113,040
4.9
239,293
224,188
6.7
Non-interest income
Trust fees
6,918
6,527
6.0
14,412
14,362
0.3
Service charges on deposits
6,232
6,487
(3.9)
12,401
12,577
(1.4)
Electronic banking fees
5,010
5,154
(2.8)
9,615
10,499
(8.4)
Net securities brokerage revenue
2,523
2,258
11.7
5,098
4,478
13.8
Bank-owned life insurance
3,189
2,384
33.8
5,149
6,264
(17.8)
Mortgage banking income
601
1,328
(54.7)
1,027
3,251
(68.4)
Net securities gains/(losses)
205
(1,183)
117.3
350
(1,832)
119.1
Net gain/(loss) on other real estate owned and other assets
871
(1,302)
166.9
1,104
(2,108)
152.4
Other income
6,292
5,330
18.0
10,337
9,874
4.7
Total non-interest income
31,841
26,983
18.0
59,493
57,365
3.7
Non-interest expense
Salaries and wages
44,471
41,213
7.9
86,422
80,150
7.8
Employee benefits
11,511
8,722
32.0
23,570
17,880
31.8
Net occupancy
6,132
6,119
0.2
12,775
13,354
(4.3)
Equipment and software
8,823
7,702
14.6
17,885
15,713
13.8
Marketing
2,763
2,749
0.5
5,088
5,170
(1.6)
FDIC insurance
2,871
1,937
48.2
5,755
3,459
66.4
Amortization of intangible assets
2,282
2,579
(11.5)
4,583
5,178
(11.5)
Restructuring and merger-related expense
35
52
(32.7)
3,188
1,646
93.7
Other operating expenses
17,549
15,946
10.1
33,294
32,019
4.0
Total non-interest expense
96,437
87,019
10.8
192,560
174,569
10.3
Income before provision for income taxes
53,943
53,004
1.8
106,226
106,984
(0.7)
Provision for income taxes
9,063
10,256
(11.6)
19,005
20,114
(5.5)
Net Income
44,880
42,748
5.0
87,221
86,870
0.4
Preferred stock dividends
2,531
2,531
-
5,063
5,063
-
Net income available to common shareholders
$ 42,349
$ 40,217
5.3
$ 82,158
$ 81,807
0.4
Taxable equivalent net interest income
$ 122,822
$ 113,479
8.2
$ 248,427
$ 222,343
11.7
Per common share data
Net income per common share - basic
$ 0.71
$ 0.67
6.0
$ 1.39
$ 1.35
3.0
Net income per common share - diluted
0.71
0.67
6.0
1.38
1.34
3.0
Net income per common share - diluted, excluding certain items (1)(2)
0.71
0.67
6.0
1.43
1.36
5.1
Dividends declared
0.35
0.34
2.9
0.70
0.68
2.9
Book value (period end)
39.10
38.92
0.5
39.10
38.92
0.5
Tangible book value (period end) (1)
20.08
19.89
1.0
20.08
19.89
1.0
Average common shares outstanding - basic
59,263,949
60,036,103
(1.3)
59,240,958
60,736,858
(2.5)
Average common shares outstanding - diluted
59,385,847
60,185,207
(1.3)
59,389,314
60,899,270
(2.5)
Period end common shares outstanding
59,355,062
59,698,788
(0.6)
59,355,062
59,698,788
(0.6)
Period end preferred shares outstanding
150,000
150,000
-
150,000
150,000
-
(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.
(2) Certain items excluded from the calculation consist of after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses.
NM = Not Meaningful
WESBANCO, INC.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
Page 6
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
Selected ratios
For the Six Months Ended
June 30,
2023
2022
% Change
Return on average assets
0.97
%
0.97
%
-
%
Return on average assets, excluding
after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)
1.00
0.99
1.01
Return on average equity
6.69
6.39
4.69
Return on average equity, excluding
after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)
6.90
6.49
6.32
Return on average tangible equity (1)
12.86
12.00
7.17
Return on average tangible equity, excluding
after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)
13.23
12.18
8.62
Return on average tangible common equity (1)
14.40
13.33
8.03
Return on average tangible common equity, excluding
after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)
14.82
13.53
9.53
Yield on earning assets (2)
4.46
3.14
42.04
Cost of interest bearing liabilities
1.84
0.23
700.00
Net interest spread (2)
2.62
2.91
(9.97)
Net interest margin (2)
3.27
2.99
9.36
Efficiency (1) (2)
61.50
61.82
(0.52)
Average loans to average deposits
84.46
71.71
17.78
Annualized net loan charge-offs/average loans
0.05
0.00
100.00
Effective income tax rate
17.89
18.80
(4.84)
For the Three Months Ended
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
2023
2023
2022
2022
2022
Return on average assets
0.98
%
0.95
%
1.18
%
1.19
%
0.95
%
Return on average assets, excluding
after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)
0.98
1.01
1.18
1.19
0.95
Return on average equity
6.81
6.57
8.18
8.05
6.43
Return on average equity, excluding
after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)
6.82
6.98
8.18
8.06
6.43
Return on average tangible equity (1)
12.98
12.72
16.05
15.39
12.35
Return on average tangible equity, excluding
after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)
12.99
13.48
16.05
15.41
12.36
Return on average tangible common equity (1)
14.52
14.28
18.09
17.23
13.80
Return on average tangible common equity, excluding
after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)
14.53
15.13
18.10
17.25
13.82
Yield on earning assets (2)
4.59
4.32
4.00
3.59
3.20
Cost of interest bearing liabilities
2.15
1.52
0.82
0.41
0.26
Net interest spread (2)
2.44
2.80
3.18
3.18
2.94
Net interest margin (2)
3.18
3.36
3.49
3.33
3.03
Efficiency (1) (2)
62.33
60.66
56.91
58.13
61.91
Average loans to average deposits
85.44
83.46
78.43
75.01
72.36
Annualized net loan charge-offs and recoveries /average loans
0.02
0.07
0.02
0.04
0.00
Effective income tax rate
16.80
19.02
18.51
18.85
19.35
Trust assets, market value at period end
$ 5,127,265
$ 5,026,631
$ 4,878,479
$ 4,622,878
$ 4,803,043
(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.
(2) The yield on earning assets, net interest margin, net interest spread and efficiency ratios are presented on a fully
taxable-equivalent (FTE) and annualized basis. The FTE basis adjusts for the tax benefit of income on certain tax-exempt
loans and investments. WesBanco believes this measure to be the preferred industry measurement of net interest income and
provides a relevant comparison between taxable and non-taxable amounts.
WESBANCO, INC.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
Page 7
(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares)
% Change
Balance sheet
June 30,
December 31,
December 31, 2022
Assets
2023
2022
% Change
2022
to June 30, 2023
Cash and due from banks
$ 178,057
$ 186,534
(4.5)
$ 166,182
7.1
Due from banks - interest bearing
384,261
263,475
45.8
242,229
58.6
Securities:
Equity securities, at fair value
11,948
11,413
4.7
11,506
3.8
Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value
2,329,222
2,884,651
(19.3)
2,529,140
(7.9)
Held-to-maturity debt securities (fair values of $1,072,229; $1,153,594
and $1,084,390, respectively)
1,224,470
1,281,295
(4.4)
1,248,629
(1.9)
Allowance for credit losses, held-to-maturity debt securities
(193)
(265)
27.2
(220)
12.3
Net held-to-maturity debt securities
1,224,277
1,281,030
(4.4)
1,248,409
(1.9)
Total securities
3,565,447
4,177,094
(14.6)
3,789,055
(5.9)
Loans held for sale
28,970
17,560
65.0
8,249
251.2
Portfolio loans:
Commercial real estate
6,295,467
5,852,564
7.6
6,061,344
3.9
Commercial and industrial
1,558,491
1,549,768
0.6
1,579,395
(1.3)
Residential real estate
2,341,928
1,907,875
22.8
2,140,584
9.4
Home equity
701,824
597,845
17.4
695,065
1.0
Consumer
232,254
300,637
(22.7)
226,340
2.6
Total portfolio loans, net of unearned income
11,129,964
10,208,689
9.0
10,702,728
4.0
Allowance for credit losses - loans
(120,166)
(117,403)
(2.4)
(117,790)
(2.0)
Net portfolio loans
11,009,798
10,091,286
9.1
10,584,938
4.0
Premises and equipment, net
219,934
216,293
1.7
220,892
(0.4)
Accrued interest receivable
69,773
61,918
12.7
68,522
1.8
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
1,136,773
1,146,456
(0.8)
1,141,355
(0.4)
Bank-owned life insurance
355,204
348,807
1.8
352,361
0.8
Other assets
408,737
290,201
40.8
358,122
14.1
Total Assets
$ 17,356,954
$ 16,799,624
3.3
$ 16,931,905
2.5
Liabilities
Deposits:
Non-interest bearing demand
$ 4,286,235
$ 4,738,830
(9.6)
$ 4,700,438
(8.8)
Interest bearing demand
3,273,745
3,258,871
0.5
3,119,807
4.9
Money market
1,685,667
1,770,859
(4.8)
1,684,023
0.1
Savings deposits
2,655,680
2,695,437
(1.5)
2,741,004
(3.1)
Certificates of deposit
960,107
1,105,305
(13.1)
885,818
8.4
Total deposits
12,861,434
13,569,302
(5.2)
13,131,090
(2.1)
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings
1,380,000
122,650
NM
705,000
95.7
Other short-term borrowings
101,286
147,964
(31.5)
135,069
(25.0)
Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt
281,854
280,910
0.3
281,404
0.2
Total borrowings
1,763,140
551,524
219.7
1,121,473
57.2
Accrued interest payable
8,869
2,815
215.1
4,593
93.1
Other liabilities
258,513
208,032
24.3
248,087
4.2
Total Liabilities
14,891,956
14,331,673
3.9
14,505,243
2.7
Shareholders' Equity
Preferred stock, no par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; 150,000 shares
6.75% non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, Series A, liquidation
preference $150.0 million, issued and outstanding, respectively
144,484
144,484
-
144,484
-
Common stock, $2.0833 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized;
68,081,306 shares issued; 59,355,062, 59,698,788 and 59,198,963
shares outstanding, respectively
141,834
141,834
-
141,834
-
Capital surplus
1,630,963
1,632,617
(0.1)
1,635,877
(0.3)
Retained earnings
1,118,135
1,018,209
9.8
1,077,675
3.8
Treasury stock (8,726,244, 8,382,518 and 8,882,343 shares - at cost, respectively)
(303,770)
(291,337)
(4.3)
(308,964)
1.7
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(264,627)
(176,061)
(50.3)
(262,416)
(0.8)
Deferred benefits for directors
(2,021)
(1,795)
(12.6)
(1,828)
(10.6)
Total Shareholders' Equity
2,464,998
2,467,951
(0.1)
2,426,662
1.6
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$ 17,356,954
$ 16,799,624
3.3
$ 16,931,905
2.5
NM = Not Meaningful
WESBANCO, INC.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
Page 8
(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares)
Balance sheet
June 30,
March 31,
Assets
2023
2023
% Change
Cash and due from banks
$ 178,057
$ 152,756
16.6
Due from banks - interest bearing
384,261
444,747
(13.6)
Securities:
Equity securities, at fair value
11,948
11,843
0.9
Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value
2,329,222
2,465,996
(5.5)
Held-to-maturity debt securities (fair values of $1,072,229;
and $1,107,685, respectively)
1,224,470
1,239,247
(1.2)
Allowance for credit losses, held-to-maturity debt securities
(193)
(212)
9.0
Net held-to-maturity debt securities
1,224,277
1,239,035
(1.2)
Total securities
3,565,447
3,716,874
(4.1)
Loans held for sale
28,970
12,722
127.7
Portfolio loans:
Commercial real estate
6,295,467
6,197,844
1.6
Commercial and industrial
1,558,491
1,519,808
2.5
Residential real estate
2,341,928
2,251,423
4.0
Home equity
701,824
692,001
1.4
Consumer
232,254
227,612
2.0
Total portfolio loans, net of unearned income
11,129,964
10,888,688
2.2
Allowance for credit losses - loans
(120,166)
(118,698)
(1.2)
Net portfolio loans
11,009,798
10,769,990
2.2
Premises and equipment, net
219,934
224,940
(2.2)
Accrued interest receivable
69,773
69,232
0.8
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
1,136,773
1,139,054
(0.2)
Bank-owned life insurance
355,204
354,320
0.2
Other assets
408,737
389,991
4.8
Total Assets
$ 17,356,954
$ 17,274,626
0.5
Liabilities
Deposits:
Non-interest bearing demand
$ 4,286,235
$ 4,478,954
(4.3)
Interest bearing demand
3,273,745
3,107,112
5.4
Money market
1,685,667
1,618,204
4.2
Savings deposits
2,655,680
2,784,780
(4.6)
Certificates of deposit
960,107
884,146
8.6
Total deposits
12,861,434
12,873,196
(0.1)
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings
1,380,000
1,280,000
7.8
Other short-term borrowings
101,286
111,176
(8.9)
Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt
281,854
281,629
0.1
Total borrowings
1,763,140
1,672,805
5.4
Accrued interest payable
8,869
7,669
15.6
Other liabilities
258,513
245,499
5.3
Total Liabilities
14,891,956
14,799,169
0.6
Shareholders' Equity
Preferred stock, no par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; 150,000 shares
6.75% non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, Series A, liquidation
preference $150.0 million, issued and outstanding, respectively
144,484
144,484
-
Common stock, $2.0833 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized;
68,081,306 shares issued; 59,355,062 and 59,246,569
shares outstanding, respectively
141,834
141,834
-
Capital surplus
1,630,963
1,636,061
(0.3)
Retained earnings
1,118,135
1,096,924
1.9
Treasury stock (8,726,244 and 8,834,737 shares - at cost, respectively)
(303,770)
(307,507)
1.2
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(264,627)
(234,399)
(12.9)
Deferred benefits for directors
(2,021)
(1,940)
(4.2)
Total Shareholders' Equity
2,464,998
2,475,457
(0.4)
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$ 17,356,954
$ 17,274,626
0.5
WESBANCO, INC.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
Page 9
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
Average balance sheet and
net interest margin analysis
For the Three Months Ended June 30,
For the Six Months Ended June 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Average
Average
Average
Average
Average
Average
Average
Average
Assets
Balance
Rate
Balance
Rate
Balance
Rate
Balance
Rate
Due from banks - interest bearing
$ 438,604
5.71
%
$ 744,261
0.74
%
$ 359,466
5.16
%
$ 951,588
0.39
%
Loans, net of unearned income (1)
11,009,093
5.31
9,932,744
3.89
10,880,328
5.17
9,823,024
3.89
Securities: (2)
Taxable
3,198,838
2.32
3,532,624
1.80
3,250,174
2.33
3,433,551
1.76
Tax-exempt (3)
786,128
3.05
792,878
3.01
793,425
3.06
761,304
3.03
Total securities
3,984,966
2.46
4,325,502
2.02
4,043,599
2.47
4,194,855
1.99
Other earning assets
61,613
5.64
13,296
3.82
53,789
4.44
14,365
3.81
Total earning assets (3)
15,494,276
4.59
%
15,015,803
3.20
%
15,337,182
4.46
%
14,983,832
3.14
%
Other assets
1,800,070
1,955,649
1,796,162
1,998,126
Total Assets
$ 17,294,346
$ 16,971,452
$ 17,133,344
$ 16,981,958
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Interest bearing demand deposits
$ 3,228,799
2.14
%
$ 3,380,684
0.14
%
$ 3,129,921
1.82
%
$ 3,392,029
0.12
%
Money market accounts
1,635,939
1.77
1,770,342
0.09
1,634,347
1.42
1,788,430
0.08
Savings deposits
2,729,210
0.86
2,700,642
0.05
2,751,850
0.72
2,664,005
0.05
Certificates of deposit
912,144
1.28
1,162,392
0.39
887,560
0.93
1,208,243
0.40
Total interest bearing deposits
8,506,092
1.57
9,014,060
0.13
8,403,678
1.29
9,052,707
0.13
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings
1,288,242
5.20
123,474
1.34
1,130,000
5.00
151,593
1.31
Repurchase agreements
105,266
1.87
146,119
0.13
118,155
1.55
151,115
0.13
Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt
281,715
5.83
280,962
3.97
281,600
5.76
214,704
3.71
Total interest bearing liabilities (4)
10,181,315
2.15
%
9,564,615
0.26
%
9,933,433
1.84
%
9,570,119
0.23
%
Non-interest bearing demand deposits
4,379,345
4,712,466
4,479,200
4,644,982
Other liabilities
240,590
184,932
245,033
184,600
Shareholders' equity
2,493,096
2,509,439
2,475,678
2,582,257
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$ 17,294,346
$ 16,971,452
$ 17,133,344
$ 16,981,958
Taxable equivalent net interest spread
2.44
%
2.94
%
2.62
%
2.91
%
Taxable equivalent net interest margin
3.18
%
3.03
%
3.27
%
2.99
%
(1) Gross of allowance for credit losses and net of unearned income. Includes non-accrual and loans held for sale. Loan fees included in interest income on loans were $0.7 million and $2.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022,
(2) Average yields on available-for-sale debt securities are calculated based on amortized cost.
(3) Taxable equivalent basis is calculated on tax-exempt securities using a rate of 21% for each period presented.
(4) Accretion on interest bearing liabilities acquired from prior acquisitions was $0.1 million and $0.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and $0.3 million and $0.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023
WESBANCO, INC.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
Page 10
(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)
Quarter Ended
Statement of Income
June 30,
March 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Interest and dividend income
2023
2023
2022
2022
2022
Loans, including fees
$ 145,741
$ 133,406
$ 123,307
$ 109,562
$ 96,412
Interest and dividends on securities:
Taxable
18,483
19,086
18,655
17,531
15,825
Tax-exempt
4,723
4,790
4,853
4,916
4,706
Total interest and dividends on securities
23,206
23,876
23,508
22,447
20,531
Other interest income
7,108
3,273
2,103
2,108
1,504
Total interest and dividend income
176,055
160,555
148,918
134,117
118,447
Interest expense
Interest bearing demand deposits
17,203
11,106
7,264
2,953
1,153
Money market deposits
7,220
4,252
1,890
968
383
Savings deposits
5,860
4,000
2,454
1,067
330
Certificates of deposit
2,906
1,203
742
958
1,116
Total interest expense on deposits
33,189
20,561
12,350
5,946
2,982
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings
16,713
11,300
2,634
348
411
Other short-term borrowings
492
418
324
147
48
Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt
4,094
3,944
3,736
3,175
2,778
Total interest expense
54,488
36,223
19,044
9,616
6,219
Net interest income
121,567
124,332
129,874
124,501
112,228
Provision for credit losses
3,028
3,577
3,123
(535)
(812)
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
118,539
120,755
126,751
125,036
113,040
Non-interest income
Trust fees
6,918
7,494
6,672
6,517
6,527
Service charges on deposits
6,232
6,170
6,762
6,942
6,487
Electronic banking fees
5,010
4,605
4,695
4,808
5,154
Net securities brokerage revenue
2,523
2,576
2,556
2,491
2,258
Bank-owned life insurance
3,189
1,959
2,464
1,999
2,384
Mortgage banking income
601
426
621
1,257
1,328
Net securities gains/(losses)
205
145
(600)
656
(1,183)
Net gain/(loss) on other real estate owned and other assets
871
232
550
2,040
(1,302)
Other income
6,292
4,046
4,050
5,546
5,330
Total non-interest income
31,841
27,653
27,770
32,256
26,983
Non-interest expense
Salaries and wages
44,471
41,952
42,606
44,271
41,213
Employee benefits
11,511
12,060
9,198
10,693
8,722
Net occupancy
6,132
6,643
6,262
6,489
6,119
Equipment and software
8,823
9,063
8,712
8,083
7,702
Marketing
2,763
2,325
1,788
2,377
2,749
FDIC insurance
2,871
2,884
2,051
2,391
1,937
Amortization of intangible assets
2,282
2,301
2,541
2,560
2,579
Restructuring and merger-related expense
35
3,153
11
66
52
Other operating expenses
17,549
15,744
17,286
15,011
15,946
Total non-interest expense
96,437
96,125
90,455
91,941
87,019
Income before provision for income taxes
53,943
52,283
64,066
65,351
53,004
Provision for income taxes
9,063
9,942
11,856
12,318
10,256
Net Income
44,880
42,341
52,210
53,033
42,748
Preferred stock dividends
2,531
2,531
2,531
2,531
2,531
Net income available to common shareholders
$ 42,349
$ 39,810
$ 49,679
$ 50,502
$ 40,217
Taxable equivalent net interest income
$ 122,822
$ 125,605
$ 131,164
$ 125,808
$ 113,479
Per common share data
Net income per common share - basic
$ 0.71
$ 0.67
$ 0.84
$ 0.85
$ 0.67
Net income per common share - diluted
0.71
0.67
0.84
0.85
0.67
Net income per common share - diluted, excluding certain items (1)(2)
0.71
0.71
0.84
0.85
0.67
Dividends declared
0.35
0.35
0.35
0.34
0.34
Book value (period end)
39.10
39.34
38.55
37.96
38.92
Tangible book value (period end) (1)
20.08
20.27
19.43
18.84
19.89
Average common shares outstanding - basic
59,263,949
59,217,711
59,188,238
59,549,244
60,036,103
Average common shares outstanding - diluted
59,385,847
59,375,053
59,374,204
59,697,676
60,185,207
Period end common shares outstanding
59,355,062
59,246,569
59,198,963
59,304,505
59,698,788
Period end preferred shares outstanding
150,000
150,000
150,000
150,000
150,000
Full time equivalent employees
2,542
2,501
2,495
2,480
2,509
(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.
(2) Certain items excluded from the calculation consist of after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses.
WESBANCO, INC.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
Page 11
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
Quarter Ended
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Asset quality data
2023
2023
2022
2022
2022
Non-performing assets:
Troubled debt restructurings - accruing
$ -
$ -
$ 3,230
$ 4,583
$ 3,579
Non-accrual loans:
Troubled debt restructurings
-
-
1,711
1,756
2,120
Other non-accrual loans
31,555
39,216
36,474
26,428
29,594
Total non-accrual loans
31,555
39,216
38,185
28,184
31,714
Total non-performing loans
31,555
39,216
41,415
32,767
35,293
Other real estate and repossessed assets
1,432
1,554
1,486
1,595
31
Total non-performing assets
$ 32,987
$ 40,770
$ 42,901
$ 34,362
$ 35,324
Past due loans (1):
Loans past due 30-89 days
$ 18,348
$ 12,920
$ 15,439
$ 21,836
$ 31,388
Loans past due 90 days or more
5,147
4,570
5,443
24,311
9,560
Total past due loans
$ 23,495
$ 17,490
$ 20,882
$ 46,147
$ 40,948
Criticized and classified loans (2):
Criticized loans
$ 119,771
$ 116,608
$ 147,945
$ 163,176
$ 193,871
Classified loans
67,036
57,222
102,555
86,861
126,257
Total criticized and classified loans
$ 186,807
$ 173,830
$ 250,500
$ 250,037
$ 320,128
Loans past due 30-89 days / total portfolio loans
0.16
%
0.12
%
0.14
%
0.21
%
0.31
%
Loans past due 90 days or more / total portfolio loans
0.05
0.04
0.05
0.24
0.09
Non-performing loans / total portfolio loans
0.28
0.36
0.39
0.32
0.35
Non-performing assets / total portfolio loans, other
real estate and repossessed assets
0.30
0.37
0.40
0.33
0.35
Non-performing assets / total assets
0.19
0.24
0.25
0.21
0.21
Criticized and classified loans / total portfolio loans
1.68
1.60
2.34
2.43
3.14
Allowance for credit losses
Allowance for credit losses - loans
$ 120,166
$ 118,698
$ 117,790
$ 114,584
$ 117,403
Allowance for credit losses - loan commitments
10,124
9,127
8,368
8,938
7,718
Provision for credit losses
3,028
3,577
3,123
(535)
(812)
Net loan and deposit account overdraft charge-offs and recoveries
581
1,919
493
1,102
2
Annualized net loan charge-offs and recoveries / average loans
0.02
%
0.07
%
0.02
%
0.04
%
0.00
%
Allowance for credit losses - loans / total portfolio loans
1.08
%
1.09
%
1.10
%
1.11
%
1.15
%
Allowance for credit losses - loans / non-performing loans
3.81
x
3.03
x
2.84
x
3.50
x
3.33
x
Allowance for credit losses - loans / non-performing loans and
loans past due
2.18
x
2.09
x
1.89
x
1.45
x
1.54
x
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
2023
2023
2022
2022
2022
Capital ratios
Tier I leverage capital
9.78
%
9.82
%
9.90
%
9.68
%
9.51
%
Tier I risk-based capital
12.12
12.22
12.33
12.51
12.49
Total risk-based capital
14.83
14.97
15.11
15.37
15.40
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (CET 1)
11.03
11.11
11.20
11.35
11.31
Average shareholders' equity to average assets
14.42
14.48
14.45
14.75
14.79
Tangible equity to tangible assets (3)
8.24
8.33
8.19
8.16
8.50
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (3)
7.35
7.44
7.28
7.22
7.58
(1) Excludes non-performing loans.
(2) Criticized and classified commercial loans may include loans that are also reported as non-performing or past due.
(3) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this ratio.
WESBANCO, INC.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Page 12
The following non-GAAP financial measures used by WesBanco provide information useful to investors in understanding WesBanco's operating performance and trends, and facilitate comparisons with the performance
Three Months Ended
Year to Date
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
June 30,
(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)
2023
2023
2022
2022
2022
2023
2022
Return on average assets, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses:
Net income available to common shareholders
$ 42,349
$ 39,810
$ 49,679
$ 50,502
$ 40,217
$ 82,158
$ 81,807
Plus: after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)
28
2,491
9
52
41
2,519
1,300
Net income available to common shareholders excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses
42,377
42,301
49,688
50,554
40,258
84,677
83,107
Average total assets
$ 17,294,346
$ 16,970,554
$ 16,685,930
$ 16,871,655
$ 16,971,452
$ 17,133,344
$ 16,981,958
Return on average assets, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (annualized) (2)
0.98 %
1.01 %
1.18 %
1.19 %
0.95 %
1.00 %
0.99 %
Return on average equity, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses:
Net income available to common shareholders
$ 42,349
$ 39,810
$ 49,679
$ 50,502
$ 40,217
$ 82,158
$ 81,807
Plus: after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)
28
2,491
9
52
41
2,519
1,300
Net income available to common shareholders excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses
42,377
42,301
49,688
50,554
40,258
84,677
83,107
Average total shareholders' equity
$ 2,493,096
$ 2,458,067
$ 2,410,761
$ 2,488,938
$ 2,509,439
$ 2,475,678
$ 2,582,257
Return on average equity, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (annualized) (2)
6.82 %
6.98 %
8.18 %
8.06 %
6.43 %
6.90 %
6.49 %
Return on average tangible equity:
Net income available to common shareholders
$ 42,349
$ 39,810
$ 49,679
$ 50,502
$ 40,217
$ 82,158
$ 81,807
Plus: amortization of intangibles (1)
1,803
1,818
2,007
2,022
2,037
3,621
4,091
Net income available to common shareholders before amortization of intangibles
44,152
41,628
51,686
52,524
42,254
85,779
85,898
Average total shareholders' equity
2,493,096
2,458,067
2,410,761
2,488,938
2,509,439
2,475,678
2,582,257
Less: average goodwill and other intangibles, net of def. tax liability
(1,129,155)
(1,131,027)
(1,132,894)
(1,135,007)
(1,137,187)
(1,130,086)
(1,138,209)
Average tangible equity
$ 1,363,941
$ 1,327,040
$ 1,277,867
$ 1,353,931
$ 1,372,252
$ 1,345,592
$ 1,444,048
Return on average tangible equity (annualized) (2)
12.98 %
12.72 %
16.05 %
15.39 %
12.35 %
12.86 %
12.00 %
Average tangible common equity
$ 1,219,457
$ 1,182,556
$ 1,133,383
$ 1,209,447
$ 1,227,768
$ 1,201,108
$ 1,299,564
Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) (2)
14.52 %
14.28 %
18.10 %
17.23 %
13.80 %
14.40 %
13.33 %
Return on average tangible equity, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses:
Net income available to common shareholders
$ 42,349
$ 39,810
$ 49,679
$ 50,502
$ 40,217
$ 82,158
$ 81,807
Plus: after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)
28
2,491
9
52
41
2,519
1,300
Plus: amortization of intangibles (1)
1,803
1,818
2,007
2,022
2,037
3,621
4,091
Net income available to common shareholders before amortization of intangibles
and excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses
44,180
44,119
51,695
52,576
42,295
88,298
87,198
Average total shareholders' equity
2,493,096
2,458,067
2,410,761
2,488,938
2,509,439
2,475,678
2,582,257
Less: average goodwill and other intangibles, net of def. tax liability
(1,129,155)
(1,131,027)
(1,132,894)
(1,135,007)
(1,137,187)
(1,130,086)
(1,138,209)
Average tangible equity
$ 1,363,941
$ 1,327,040
$ 1,277,867
$ 1,353,931
$ 1,372,252
$ 1,345,592
$ 1,444,048
Return on average tangible equity, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (annualized) (2)
12.99 %
13.48 %
16.05 %
15.41 %
12.36 %
13.23 %
12.18 %
Average tangible common equity
$ 1,219,457
$ 1,182,556
$ 1,133,383
$ 1,209,447
$ 1,227,768
$ 1,201,108
$ 1,299,564
Return on average tangible common equity, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (annualized) (2)
14.53 %
15.13 %
18.10 %
17.25 %
13.82 %
14.82 %
13.53 %
Efficiency ratio:
Non-interest expense
$ 96,437
$ 96,125
$ 90,455
$ 91,941
$ 87,019
$ 192,560
$ 174,569
Less: restructuring and merger-related expense
(35)
(3,153)
(11)
(66)
(52)
(3,188)
(1,646)
Non-interest expense excluding restructuring and merger-related expense
96,402
92,972
90,444
91,875
86,967
189,372
172,923
Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis
122,822
125,605
131,164
125,808
113,479
248,427
222,343
Non-interest income
31,841
27,653
27,770
32,256
26,983
59,493
57,365
Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis plus non-interest income
$ 154,663
$ 153,258
$ 158,934
$ 158,064
$ 140,462
$ 307,920
$ 279,708
Efficiency ratio
62.33 %
60.66 %
56.91 %
#
58.13 %
61.91 %
61.50 %
61.82 %
Net income available to common shareholders, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses:
Net income available to common shareholders
$ 42,349
$ 39,810
$ 49,679
$ 50,502
$ 40,217
$ 82,158
$ 81,807
Add: After-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)
28
2,491
9
52
41
2,519
1,300
Net income available to common shareholders, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses
$ 42,377
$ 42,301
$ 49,688
$ 50,554
$ 40,258
$ 84,677
$ 83,107
Net income per common share - diluted, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses:
Net income per common share - diluted
$ 0.71
$ 0.67
$ 0.84
$ 0.85
$ 0.67
$ 1.38
$ 1.34
Add: After-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses per common share - diluted (1)
-
0.04
-
-
-
0.05
0.02
Net income per common share - diluted, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses
$ 0.71
$ 0.71
$ 0.84
$ 0.85
$ 0.67
$ 1.43
$ 1.36
Period End
June 30,
March 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
2023
2023
2022
2022
2022
Tangible book value per share:
Total shareholders' equity
$ 2,464,998
$ 2,475,457
$ 2,426,662
$ 2,395,652
$ 2,467,951
Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of def. tax liability
(1,128,371)
(1,130,172)
(1,131,990)
(1,133,998)
(1,136,020)
Less: preferred shareholder's equity
(144,484)
(144,484)
(144,484)
(144,484)
(144,484)
Tangible common equity
1,192,143
1,200,801
1,150,188
1,117,170
1,187,447
Common shares outstanding
59,355,062
59,246,569
59,198,963
59,304,505
59,698,788
Tangible book value per share
$ 20.08
$ 20.27
$ 19.43
$ 18.84
$ 19.89
Tangible common equity to tangible assets:
Total shareholders' equity
$ 2,464,998
$ 2,475,457
$ 2,426,662
$ 2,395,652
$ 2,467,951
Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of def. tax liability
(1,128,371)
(1,130,172)
(1,131,990)
(1,133,998)
(1,136,020)
Tangible equity
1,336,627
1,345,285
1,294,672
1,261,654
1,331,931
Less: preferred shareholder's equity
(144,484)
(144,484)
(144,484)
(144,484)
(144,484)
Tangible common equity
1,192,143
1,200,801
1,150,188
1,117,170
1,187,447
Total assets
17,356,954
17,274,626
16,931,905
16,604,747
16,799,624
Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of def. tax liability
(1,128,371)
(1,130,172)
(1,131,990)
(1,133,998)
(1,136,020)
Tangible assets
$ 16,228,583
$ 16,144,454
$ 15,799,915
$ 15,470,749
$ 15,663,604
Tangible equity to tangible assets
8.24 %
8.33 %
8.19 %
8.16 %
8.50 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
7.35 %
7.44 %
7.28 %
7.22 %
7.58 %
(1) Tax effected at 21% for all periods presented.
(2) The ratios are annualized by utilizing actual numbers of days in the quarter versus the year.
WESBANCO, INC.
Additional Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Page 13
The following non-GAAP financial measures used by WesBanco provide information useful to investors in understanding WesBanco's operating performance and trends, and facilitate comparisons
Three Months Ended
Year to Date
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
June 30,
(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)
2023
2023
2022
2022
2022
2023
2022
Pre-tax, pre-provision income:
Income before provision for income taxes
$ 53,943
$ 52,283
$ 64,066
$ 65,351
$ 53,004
$ 106,226
$ 106,984
Add: provision for credit losses
3,028
3,577
3,123
(535)
(812)
6,605
(4,250)
Pre-tax, pre-provision income
$ 56,971
$ 55,860
$ 67,189
$ 64,816
$ 52,192
$ 112,831
$ 102,734
Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses:
Income before provision for income taxes
$ 53,943
$ 52,283
$ 64,066
$ 65,351
$ 53,004
$ 106,226
$ 106,984
Add: provision for credit losses
3,028
3,577
3,123
(535)
(812)
6,605
(4,250)
Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses
35
3,153
11
66
52
3,188
1,646
Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses
$ 57,006
$ 59,013
$ 67,200
$ 64,882
$ 52,244
$ 116,019
$ 104,380
Return on average assets, excluding certain items (1):
Income before provision for income taxes
$ 53,943
$ 52,283
$ 64,066
$ 65,351
$ 53,004
$ 106,226
$ 106,984
Add: provision for credit losses
3,028
3,577
3,123
(535)
(812)
6,605
(4,250)
Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses
35
3,153
11
66
52
3,188
1,646
Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses
57,006
59,013
67,200
64,882
52,244
116,019
104,380
Average total assets
$ 17,294,346
$ 16,970,554
$ 16,685,930
$ 16,871,655
$ 16,971,452
$ 17,133,344
$ 16,981,958
Return on average assets, excluding certain items (annualized) (1) (2)
1.32 %
1.41 %
1.60 %
1.53 %
1.23 %
1.37 %
1.24 %
Return on average equity, excluding certain items (1):
Income before provision for income taxes
$ 53,943
$ 52,283
$ 64,066
$ 65,351
$ 53,004
$ 106,226
$ 106,984
Add: provision for credit losses
3,028
3,577
3,123
(535)
(812)
6,605
(4,250)
Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses
35
3,153
11
66
52
3,188
1,646
Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses
57,006
59,013
67,200
64,882
52,244
116,019
104,380
Average total shareholders' equity
$ 2,493,096
$ 2,458,067
$ 2,410,761
$ 2,488,938
$ 2,509,439
$ 2,475,678
$ 2,582,257
Return on average equity, excluding certain items (annualized) (1) (2)
9.17 %
9.74 %
11.06 %
10.34 %
8.35 %
9.45 %
8.15 %
Return on average tangible equity, excluding certain items (1):
Income before provision for income taxes
$ 53,943
$ 52,283
$ 64,066
$ 65,351
$ 53,004
$ 106,226
$ 106,984
Add: provision for credit losses
3,028
3,577
3,123
(535)
(812)
6,605
(4,250)
Add: amortization of intangibles
2,282
2,301
2,541
2,560
2,579
4,583
5,178
Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses
35
3,153
11
66
52
3,188
1,646
Income before provision, restructuring and merger-related expenses and amortization of intangibles
59,288
61,314
69,741
67,442
54,823
120,602
109,558
Average total shareholders' equity
2,493,096
2,458,067
2,410,761
2,488,938
2,509,439
2,475,678
2,582,257
Less: average goodwill and other intangibles, net of def. tax liability
(1,129,155)
(1,131,027)
(1,132,894)
(1,135,007)
(1,137,187)
(1,130,086)
(1,138,209)
Average tangible equity
$ 1,363,941
$ 1,327,040
$ 1,277,867
$ 1,353,931
$ 1,372,252
$ 1,345,592
$ 1,444,048
Return on average tangible equity, excluding certain items (annualized) (1) (2)
17.44 %
18.74 %
21.65 %
19.76 %
16.02 %
18.07 %
15.30 %
Average tangible common equity
$ 1,219,457
$ 1,182,556
$ 1,133,383
$ 1,209,447
$ 1,227,768
$ 1,201,108
$ 1,299,564
Return on average tangible common equity, excluding certain items (annualized) (1) (2)
19.50 %
21.03 %
24.41 %
22.12 %
17.91 %
20.25 %
17.00 %
(1) Certain items excluded from the calculations consist of credit provisions, tax provisions and restructuring and merger-related expenses.
(2) The ratios are annualized by utilizing actual numbers of days in the quarter versus the year.
