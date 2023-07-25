MOUNT PLEASANT, Pa., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WATT Fuel Cell Corp ("WATT") is pleased to announce the appointment of Peter Gunderson as vice president, manufacturing. In his new role, Gunderson will direct a growing team as WATT launches commercial production of its natural gas-powered Solid Oxide Fuel Cell systems. An initial order for 500 residential 1.5 kilowatt Imperium® fuel cells was recently placed by Hope Gas, Inc., a West Virginia-based utility company, whose customers can adopt them as an alternative source of household electric power, working in parallel with a sometimes unreliable electrical grid.

WATT Fuel Cell Appoints Peter Gunderson as VP, Manufacturing to Lead Commercial Production of Residential Fuel Cells

An expert in volume manufacturing for high-technology products, Gunderson joins WATT from Magnecomp Precision Technology in Ayutthaya, Thailand, where he served as engineering director, leading efforts to optimize processes and increase product reliability. Before joining Magnecomp, Peter spent 15 years with Seagate Technology, a major global producer of data storage devices, where he managed development and optimization of device production processes. Later, as engineering director at Seagate's production facility in Korat, Thailand, he established high-volume manufacturing controls and built a facility engineering team. Gunderson holds a BS in chemical engineering from the Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology (Terre Haute, Indiana) and an MBA from the University of St. Thomas in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

"We welcome Peter as a member of our leadership team and are proud to add his talents to one of the most innovative, driven and dedicated fuel cell groups in the industry," said Caine Finnerty, founder and CEO of WATT. "As WATT continues to grow, we will be adding the best and the brightest from a multitude of industries to support our commercial goals."

"Alternative energy solutions are critical for the future, and WATT has an incredible opportunity to provide cost-effective, low-emission alternative solutions that enable homes and businesses to operate without reliance on today's electric grid," said Gunderson. "I look forward to using my background in manufacturing for data storage to work with the team to grow our operational capacity. It is an exciting time to be at WATT!"

About WATT Fuel Cell Corp.

WATT Fuel Cell Corp. (www.wattfuelcell.com) is a manufacturer and developer of Solid Oxide Fuel Cell ("SOFC") stacks and systems that operate on common, readily available fuels such as propane and natural gas. WATT's proprietary, patented additive manufacturing process (AMP) has allowed it to produce commercially viable SOFC products for small-scale and remote power applications. WATT's Hybrid Power Management system works in tandem with renewable power sources (solar and wind) and energy storage to provide quiet, efficient, affordable, and environmentally responsible energy solutions prioritizing a return on investment for customers across the globe.

