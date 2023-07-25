THORNOVA SOLAR RAMPS MODULE MANUFACTURING IN VIETNAM

New TOPCon and PERC Modules Now Shipping to U.S.

FREMONT, Calif., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ThornovaTSolar, the U.S-based provider of bifacial TOPCon and PERC solar modules, is now manufacturing at volume in its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Vietnam. The company has the capacity to produce 1.5GW of modules for immediate deployment on utility-scale, commercial and residential projects in the United States.

Thornova Solar's Vietnam Manufacturing facility (PRNewswire)

Thornova offers high-performance TOPCon modules and PERC modules, with power outputs ranging from 415Wp to 615Wp. The products come with 15- to 25-year product warranties and 30-year performance guarantees.

Thornova Solar's Manufacturing Plans

Based in the San Francisco Bay Area, Thornova is building a strong U.S. presence with local operations, technical support and sales teams. Thornova also has plans to open a U.S. manufacturing site in 2024. The future U.S. site will produce both solar cells and modules, enabling buyers to take full advantage of US tax credits for solar modules with domestic content.

"As a company, we are committed long term to the U.S. solar market and sustainability," said William Sheng, CEO of Thornova Solar. "We want to help our customers be successful and have designed our Vietnam facility specifically to meet their needs today and tomorrow."

Now Shipping: TOPCon and PERC Bifacial Modules

Thornova TOPCon modules feature n-Type solar cells, with virtually no light-induced degradation (LID), which increases power production significantly over time. The 156-cell bifacial, dual-glass modules can produce up to 615Wp of clean power, and have a temperature Coefficient of -0.30 %/℃ Pmax.

Thornova PERC modules are available in bifacial, dual-glass options, generating up to 560Wp output. Thornova also offers all-black modules, with maximum power output of 460 Wp.

All Thornova products are CSA-certified to UL standards. Every module passes the Triple EL test. Additional testing includes PVEL reliability testing according to the triple IEC standard, TÜV NORD's 40mm Hail Test and the TCLP test. Ammonia test, Sandblast, UV test and PID test, are also performed on sample modules to ensure reliability and consistent quality.

A sustainability-focused company, Thornova has selected its suppliers for solar panel components carefully and follows the SEIA Solar Supply Chain Traceability Protocol to ensure complete supply chain traceability for its modules.

At the upcoming RE+ 2023 in Las Vegas, scheduled on September 11-14, 2023, attendees will get a glimpse of the latest offerings and much more at Thornova's Booth, number 2938.

About Thornova Solar

Founded in 2022, Thornova Solar offers high-performance solar modules to utility, commercial and residential customers in the U.S. and Canada. Based in Fremont, California, Thornova is an independent subsidiary of Sunova Solar Technology, Ltd.



Learn more at www.ThornovaSolar.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Thornova Solar