Solar Biotech Acquires Noblegen

NORTON, Va. and PETERBOROUGH, ON, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Solar Biotech Inc., a Norton, Virginia-based provider of complete sustainable and scalable biomanufacturing solutions, continues to build out its vertically integrated organization by acquiring Noblegen, an advanced digital biology company based in Peterborough, Ontario, Canada.

Noblegen will now operate under the name Solar Biotech Canada, continuing as the organization's food-grade-certified (SQF9) biomanufacturing and research & development hub in Canada. The new company will leverage both partners' strengths in microbiology and biomanufacturing to offer revolutionary biotech and synthetic biology ("SynBio") solutions for a wide range of applications.

"This is a significant step forward for Solar Biotech and its industrial partners since it immediately brings online much-needed capacity and expertise in the biomanufacturing industry. We are bringing together two innovative companies with complementary intellectual property portfolios and sector experience that will help us make a lasting impact on the world.", said Alex Berlin, CEO of Solar Biotech, and the newly appointed Chairman of Solar Biotech Canada.

Solar Biotech Canada's extensive upstream and downstream capabilities, resulting from a US$40M in infrastructure and technology development investment over the past nine years, will be available to existing and new customers and partners.

The company aims to bolster the bioeconomy by supporting start-up innovators' ideation, technology development, and scale-up at the development and production phases. It will focus on supporting the development of processes and products from a wide diversity of microorganisms like bacteria, fungi, yeasts, and microalgae.

"At the core of Solar Biotech Canada is the reality that real solutions to real problems can only be achieved through collaboration and joint efforts.", said Mark Iliopoulos, VP Business & Commercial Operations Canada. "Through Solar Biotech Canada, we will empower innovation and emerging technologies to market sooner. We encourage companies seeking support in scaling, optimizing, and commercializing their technology to connect with us."

Solar Biotech Canada plans to leverage government support to further develop its industrial site and highly qualified team in the historically industrial area, Peterborough, Ontario, located 90 minutes outside Toronto. The Peterborough-based biomanufacturing facility, which can be operated with nearly 100%-emissions-free energy, comprises a fully equipped biomanufacturing hub with a total nominal capacity of over 160,000 liters of upstream precision fermentation and extensive downstream processing equipment, including spray- and freeze-drying, and innovation and analytical labs based at Trent University.

About Solar Biotech

Solar Biotech, Inc. is a leading SynBio products and advanced bioprocessing technology development company with a mission to transform the way consumer products are manufactured via advanced bioprocessing technologies, including precision fermentation. The research and development and biomanufacturing facility in Norton, Virginia, has facilitated over the past years the successful introduction of several major products to the SynBio food and beverage and other market segments. Recognizing rising consumer trends for sustainable, traceable, and healthier consumer goods, Solar Biotech is committed to environmentally sound operations to deliver the highest quality SynBio products available worldwide. Solar Biotech is working on the next generation of sustainable bioprocessing technologies to revolutionize the SynBio industry. To learn more about Solar Biotech, visit www.solarbiotech.com.

