Phoenix Children's Building New 44,000-Square Foot Level IV Neonatal Intensive Care Unit

New NICU Part of Ongoing Phoenix Children's Hospital — Thomas Campus Expansion

PHOENIX, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix Children's, one of the nation's fastest-growing pediatric health systems, today announced the construction of a new 44,000-square-foot neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), slated to open next year at Phoenix Children's Hospital — Thomas Campus.

The new space, which will replace the existing NICU, is one of many expansion projects underway at the Thomas Campus and will be built on the 11th floor of the patient tower. When it opens in 2024, it will continue to be Arizona's only American Academy of Pediatrics-designated Level IV NICU, a designation indicating the highest level of medical care available for the most complex neonatal conditions, the sickest and the most premature newborns.

"Few things are more important than high-quality medical care for newborn babies, especially when those babies are sick," said Gregory C. Martin, MD, division chief and the Bill and Cathy Hudson Endowed Chair in Neonatology at Phoenix Children's. "We considered every detail when designing the new NICU, like large, comfortable patient rooms with private bathrooms for parents and caregivers, cribs outfitted for emergency procedures and a floor plan that ensures quick access for our medical teams. These are extremely important considerations for vulnerable newborns whose medical status can change quickly."

The new NICU at Phoenix Children's Hospital — Thomas Campus will continue to provide around-the-clock care for babies who have complex conditions like birth injuries, chromosomal anomalies, congenital heart disease, drug exposures and infant infections. It will also continue to offer Arizona's only neuro-NICU, which provides advanced care to babies with brain or neurological conditions, as well as the Newborn Early Screening Team (NEST) Clinic, a program that ensures premature and at-risk babies receive the care and support they need from infancy through early childhood.

Construction of the NICU is underway. The new space will offer:

48 spacious private rooms, each with a crib, window and private bathroom

Comfortable sleeper couches for parents and caregivers

Patient rooms equipped for emergency and advanced treatments, right at the bedside

A floor plan that gives clinicians quick access to patients and enables easy transport to radiology, the operating room and other ancillary areas

A multipurpose room for physical and occupational therapy

A washer, dryer, refrigerator and sink for patient family use

A family lounge and quiet areas for parents to work or relax

The new NICU is part of Phoenix Children's ongoing effort to provide top-ranked neonatology services to families across the Valley. Through its partnership with Dignity Health, Phoenix Children's staffs and directs medical care in the neonatal intensive care units at Chandler Regional Medical Center, Mercy Gilbert Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center. The health system also will offer a Level IIIB NICU at Phoenix Children's Hospital — East Valley in Gilbert when the hospital opens.

"Many babies face extremely complex medical issues at birth and in their first few months," said Dr. Martin. "Our goal is to give them the best possible start in life, and that means ensuring access to highly specialized care in infancy, toddlerhood and throughout childhood and adolescence."

Phoenix Children's Neonatology program is nationally ranked among U.S. News & World Report's "Best Children's Hospitals." Learn more at phoenixchildrens.org.

About Phoenix Children's

Phoenix Children's is one of the nation's largest pediatric health systems. It comprises Phoenix Children's Hospital – Thomas Campus, Phoenix Children's Hospital – East Valley at Dignity Health Mercy Gilbert Medical Center, five pediatric specialty and urgent care centers, 11 community pediatric practices, 20 outpatient clinics, two ambulatory surgery centers and seven community-service-related outpatient clinics throughout the state of Arizona. The system provides world-class inpatient, outpatient, trauma, emergency and urgent care and has been serving children and families for 40 years. Phoenix Children's Care Network includes more than 1,175 pediatric primary care providers and specialists who deliver care across more than 75 subspecialties. Alongside our colleagues, collaborators and communities, we're elevating pediatric care, education and innovation, so we can all grow healthier together. For more information, visit phoenixchildrens.org.

