NFL Agent and CPA Anthony Razzano Announces Inspirational Business Memoir "Against All Odds"

Heroic Journey, From Extreme Burn Victim to Triumph in Sports and Business, Promises to Inspire and Invigorate

BRADENTON, Fla., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TGC Worldwide announces the launch of Anthony Razzano's new personal platform, www.anthonyrazzano.com, and the pre-release of his business memoir "Against All Odds: A Story of Faith, Courage and Never Giving Up" which they sold to publisher John Wiley and Sons for a September 2023 release. The new book recounts his extraordinary life journey, from a devastating childhood accident to the football field, the corporate world, and beyond.

"No matter how hard life hits you, there's always a way to hit back and rise against all odds." –Anthony Razzano

After suffering severe burns over 87% of his body at the age of twelve, leaving him with a zero percent chance of survival according to his doctors, Razzano defied the odds with his remarkable recovery, encompassing 43 surgeries, 134 blood transfusions, the loss of his left hand and years of intensive physical therapy. His remarkable recovery caught the attention of local, regional, and national media and exemplified an exceptional tale of resilience and determination.

Returning to the football field, missing a hand, as the starting outside linebacker for the New Castle Red Hurricanes was just the beginning. Razzano then ventured into the corporate world, becoming a successful CPA, a motivational speaker, a business advisor, a licensed Sports Agent, and a certified NFL Contract Advisor. Razzano's vast experience in motivating and advising businesses is highly sought after. This fall, Razzano is planning the launch of an NFL Agency, marking another step forward in his awe-inspiring journey.

"Against All Odds" encapsulates the essence of Razzano's life, presenting readers with a transformational narrative of tragedy, endurance, and relentless spirit. Using real-life events, Razzano outlines for readers five principles that can be applied on the field and in the boardroom for overcoming challenges and becoming a leader. His new release is for anyone facing their own hardships, whether ordinary or extraordinary.

"By sharing my story, I hope to inspire others to believe in their strength and resilience," says Razzano. "No matter how hard life hits you, there's always a way to hit back and rise against all odds."

TGC Worldwide represents him and is available for media interviews and public speaking engagements to discuss his remarkable journey and the wealth of wisdom he acquired from it.

About Anthony Razzano

Anthony Razzano, a native of New Castle, PA, and now a resident of Bradenton, FL, is an NFL agent, a Certified Public Accountant, a motivational speaker, and a business advisor. Learn more at www.AnthonyRazzano.com

