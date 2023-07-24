NBA's Reggie Bullock hosts RemarkaBULL Foundation's inaugural inclusive basketball camp in Atlanta on July 28.

Foundation seeks to provide more inclusive athletic environments across the nation

ATLANTA, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- San Antonio Spurs playmaker Reggie Bullock is excited to host the inaugural RemarkaBULL Foundation Inclusive Basketball Camp. RemarkaBULL was established through Athletes Charitable, a division of United Charitable, with a mission to develop inclusive communities where everyone has access to safe and welcoming environments to live, work and play. Held in Atlanta at Core4 ATL (2050 Will Ross Ct., Chamblee) on Friday, July 28 from 9:00am-3:30pm, more information about the basketball camp and registration can be found on the Foundation website here.

Bullock recently completed his 10th NBA season. Raised in Kinston, NC, a town of only approximately 22,000 residents, it was not immune from gangs, drugs and violence. Despite the challenges faced by his hometown, Reggie was part of a close-knit circle that valued family, loyalty, and dedication.

Two tragedies have shaped Bullock's philanthropic endeavors. His older sister, Mia Henderson, a transgender woman, was murdered in July 2014. This vicious crime inspired him to advocate for the LGBTQ community. In 2019, another tragedy occurred when his other sister, Kiosha Moore, was also murdered. This violent act further entrenched his desire to work towards a movement of inclusion and nonviolence.

"The RemarkaBULL Foundation celebrates the game and inclusion through the sport of basketball which unites us all," said Bullock. "I was raised in a small town, so I understand the kind of impact a single individual can make in the lives of those in a community. After having suffered two horrific tragedies in my family, I want to leverage my platform to make a difference that creates safer and more accepting environments for everyone."

In 2022, Bullock received the NBA's Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion Award, which honors players who are making strides in the fight for social justice. He was also named a finalist for the 2019 Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award.

"Reggie is a fantastic ambassador for the NBA with the numerous community events he hosts and participates," said United Charitable Vice President on Development Hannibal Navies. "We're honored to partner with Reggie to help him successfully navigate the complexities of growing his philanthropic efforts and build a legacy beyond the playing field."

Bullock earned a scholarship to University of North Carolina and left for the NBA following his junior season. Drafted 25th overall by the Los Angeles Clippers, he has since played on several teams including the Phoenix Suns, Detroit Pistons, Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks and Dallas Mavericks prior to his recent trade to the San Antonio Spurs.

The RemarkaBULL Foundation offers 501c3 non-profit status to its event sponsors, event participants and organization donors.

To learn more about how Athletes Charitable positively impact society by empowering athletes to leverage their platforms through social entrepreneurship, please visit AthletesCharitable.org. For more information or to register for the RemarkaBULL Inclusive Basketball Camp, please visit here.

