Henry Broch Foods and JDM Food Group merge to create international "flavor powerhouse" - Jardins and Broch

WAUKEGAN, Illinois, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- US based Henry Broch Foods (HBF) and UK based JDM Food Group (JDM) today announced a merger creating a new parent company, Jardins and Broch.

HBF, with headquarters in Waukegan, Illinois USA, is a prominent spice, dry-blending and co-packing company, specializing in tailored formulations and seasonings. JDM, headquartered in Bicker, Lincolnshire UK, is an innovator in value-added vegetables, sauces, dips and purees to the retail, manufacturing, recipe box and foodservice markets.

Jardins and Broch brings together two market leading ingredients companies and will create a team of international flavor experts across both wet and dry products. The newly formed partnership is an industry leading player with significant production capacity, complementary R&D capabilities and outstanding worldwide supply chain networks.

The two companies will continue to operate independently in their home markets and will now be backed by the expert knowledge and skills from the other party to grow a global presence. Greg Antonetti will remain CEO of HBF and Aisling Kemp will continue to lead as CEO of JDM, with both taking an active role in the integration, growth, and future success of the combined group.

Greg Antonetti, CEO of HBF, said: "This partnership will be a win for our customers, suppliers, team members and other partners. Our aim has always been to build a leading value-added ingredients business and alongside our long serving and dedicated team members, we have worked tirelessly towards this goal. We are thrilled to bring JDM's capabilities, especially in wet ingredients to our customers in North America. The JDM team brings unparalleled expertise, strong production and innovation capabilities, and the ability to serve a wide range of customers across the UK and beyond."

Aisling Kemp, CEO of JDM, said: "The combined expertise and knowledge within the two companies creates a flavor powerhouse with global ambitions. Working with the team at HBF who share our strong ethics, values and focus on sustainability is incredibly exciting. Trends in this market are ever changing and we are now better able to develop solutions with our culinary teams that deliver on flavor, health, and functionality to ensure we evolve alongside consumer demand. Working with Sunridge the last 2 years has been transformational. Their investment has allowed us to accelerate our product capabilities and channel growth. We believe the partnership with HBF will cement that work and create long term sustainable growth as a true ingredients innovator."

Jardins and Broch is backed by UK based Sunridge Partners (Sunridge), a private investment group committed to creating leaders in food, beverage, and agribusiness.

Philipp Saumweber, Managing Partner of Sunridge, said: "Since partnering with JDM in 2021, we have invested considerably in building a word-class ingredients team, expanding our operations, and improving capabilities. We are very much looking forward to working with like-minded friends at HBF and jointly executing on group investment and growth plans to build a leading international ingredients and flavor formulation company."

About Henry Broch Foods

Established in 1941 and based in Waukegan, Illinois, Henry Broch Foods is a leading spice and dry blending company offering innovative seasonings and packing solutions. Operating out of a 360k sqft state-of-the-art manufacturing campus, as well as two further dedicated sites in Waukegan, HBF employs more than 400 team members. HBF offers innovative blending, flavor and packing solutions, superior customer service and turnaround times and prides itself on a culture of product quality and safety.

About JDM Food Group

Founded in 1999 and based in Bicker, Lincolnshire, UK, JDM Food Group is the largest supplier of garlic and ginger into the UK retail market and has over 20 years' experience sourcing, creating, processing, and distributing a range of fresh and natural products. Operating out of a newly expanded facility, JDM employs more than 350 team members. The company's commitment to providing high quality, innovative and differentiated products, while maintaining rigorous operating standards and sustainability, makes JDM a trusted supplier of choice.

About Sunridge Partners

Sunridge Partners ("Sunridge") is a specialist food, beverage, and agribusiness investment group that partners with exceptional companies to guide them through rapid yet sustainable growth. The team is composed of innovators and entrepreneurs, with deep expertise in operations, investment and business development, who work to create sector leaders. Sunridge is values driven, guided by a shared responsibility for its portfolio companies, the environment, health and well-being, communities, and its investors' capital.

