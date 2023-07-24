CARTUS APPOINTS MATTHEW TEBBE AS PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Proven International Business Leader to Spearhead Continued Growth of Global Talent Mobility and Relocation Services

DANBURY, Conn., July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cartus Corporation, an Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS) company and a global leader in talent mobility and corporate relocation solutions, today announced the appointment of Matthew Tebbe as president and CEO.

Matthew Tebbe (PRNewswire)

Tebbe brings an extensive track record for unlocking growth for large, complex organizations with global footprints. Most recently, he served as the General Manager of Group Products for the education technology firm Riverside Insights. In this capacity, he led a large business unit that supported student growth and equity in more than 6000 schools nationwide. Tebbe previously held progressively intensive leadership positions at companies like the IT consulting firm Booz Allen Hamilton, and Equifax, where he worked as the Australia-New Zealand region HR technology leader, establishing Australia's largest native pre-employment screening business and launching a new workforce solutions offering in the region.

Eric Barnes, who most recently served as Cartus' interim president and CEO, will resume his previous role as CFO for the company. Tebbe will report to Don Casey, president and CEO of Anywhere Integrated Services and Relocation.

"Matthew has repeatedly proven himself as a transformational leader who is adept at managing and growing teams across international lines," said Casey. "We are confident in his ability to accelerate momentum for Cartus, a company that serves clients in over 190 countries worldwide, working with our unrivaled team of mobility experts."

Tebbe will take the helm of a company that has grown its client base to include more than a third of Fortune 100 companies as well as hundreds of clients who move anywhere from a few dozen to a few hundred employees each year. Earlier in 2023, Cartus launched a brand refresh to reflect its new essence, Where Mobility Meets Agility®, having supported clients through challenges posed by the pandemic, global conflict, remote and hybrid work, visa and immigration restrictions, and other global trends.

"Cartus is truly at the forefront of the global relocation industry, and I'm honored to join a team that has built so many strong, lasting relationships with some of the world's most influential companies," said Tebbe. "It's especially exciting to take this role amidst so many shifting trends that impact the ways in which the global workforce operates, which are creating new opportunities for Cartus to expand its innovative products and services in the coming years."

About Cartus

Cartus Corporation, a global leader in talent mobility and a subsidiary of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS), delivers the full spectrum of corporate relocation services to organizations of all sizes across the world. These include more than a third of Fortune 100 companies as well as hundreds of clients with small-to-mid-size programs serviced through their dedicated Cartus InsigniaSM segment.

Learn more at cartus.com and anywhere.re.

Media Contacts

Trevor Macomber

Cartus Director, Growth Enablement—Branding & Communications

trevor.macomber@cartus.com

Kyle Kirkpatrick

Senior Director, Business Communications, Anywhere

Kyle.kirkpatrick@anywhere.re

Cartus logo. (PRNewsfoto/Cartus) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cartus