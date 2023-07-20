Traditional Chinese medicine standing test of time, the tenth episode of the "Jiangsu Culture" series micro-documentary has been released

NANJING, China, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The tenth episode of the "Jiangsu Culture" series micro-documentary, produced by the Information Office of the Jiangsu Provincial People's Government, has been released. This episode focuses on the Liushen Pill, the traditional Chinese medicine, which has the function of cool, antidotal, anti-inflammatory, pain relief and calming effects.

Chinese people gain their experience and wisdom in the changing of the seasons. Liushen Pill is inky black. A thousand grains weigh exactly 3.125 grams without the slightest error. It has the function of cool, antidotal, anti-inflammatory, pain relief and calming effects. To this day, it still performs as a legend. The magical effect impresses so many people. There is a saying in ancient times that 'you may not know Lei Yunshang, but you must have heard of Liushen Pill'.

The traditional Chinese medicine practitioners carefully select, weigh and grind materials. Only through strict selection can the qualified materials be used to make the medicine. The national standard (for the accuracy rate of drug ratio) is plus or minus 10 percent, but practitioners have managed to control that rate within plus or minus 7 percent which means more hard work. The whole process of concocting is handmade and through oral communication without any written record. Each staffer only engages in one part of the process. Lei Yunshang's 300-year-old rules have made the production of Liushen Pill full of legends.

Unique pelletization technique, the magical mix created by traditional Chinese medicine culture, create Liushen Pill's legend. In the past long years, generations of Chinese medicine practitioners have inherited traditional Chinese medicine culture by sticking to their pharmaceutical skills. To select authentic medicinal materials and make the medicine with a pious heart, Chinese medicine practitioners adhere to the spirit of traditional Chinese medicine culture, so that the century-old Liushen Pill can benefit thousands of households. The wisdom and experience gained in practice is a gift from Chinese civilization to all mankind. Liushen Pill serves as a secret formula to safeguard the health of the Chinese nation from generation to generation.

