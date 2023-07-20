Restaurant365 Announces First National Two-Day User Conference

Sold-out event to feature a conversation with award-winning chef Stephanie Izard, 15+ hours of customizable training, networking sessions, and a solutions bar.

IRVINE, Calif., July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Restaurant365, the leading all-in-one restaurant enterprise management software, has announced its first national two-day user conference will be held in Austin, Texas on July 30 – August 1, 2023.

Restaurant Transformation Tour (RTT) Festival

Throughout the two-day event, attendees will have the opportunity to connect with peers and experts to learn best practices for improving operations and driving growth as well as discover how forward-thinking companies are driving long-term profit through keynote sessions, functional workshops, and sessions tailored to cover specific topics.

"RTT gives us the opportunity to connect and collaborate with R365 users on a new level in the convenience of their own cities," states Katie Fairchild, Chief Marketing Officer at Restaurant365. "We received a lot of feedback about the positive impact of the one-day RTT events in Miami, Los Angeles, and San Francisco. This two-day event in Austin will provide us additional time to share even more knowledge of how restaurant operators can improve their operations, drive growth, and leverage the technology needed for long-term success."

Industry Leading Experts

Award-winning chef and restaurant owner, Stephanie Izard, will headline the two-day conference with a keynoted talk. Izard is the first woman to win Bravo's Top Chef, won the James Beard Foundation's Best Chef: Great Lakes award in 2013, named Food & Wine magazine's Best New Chef in 2011, and has been awarded the title of "Iron Chef." She currently runs six beloved restaurants in Chicago and Los Angeles.

The expert speaker lineup also includes in-depth conversations with James Clark, Founder of Clark Culinary Consulting; Mark Hawley, Controller and Treasurer of Dickie Brennan & Co.; Chuck Lipp, President of Dewey's Pizza; Mike Lubitz, CFO of Wolfgang Puck Fine Dining; Gregg Majewski, Founder and CEO of Craveworthy Brands; Massimo Mallozzi, VP of IT for Paris Baguette America; Steve Song, CFO of Luke's Lobster; and Bill Valentas, CFO of Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers.

15+ Hours of Dedicated Training

Attendees will have the ability to choose breakout sessions and workshops that fit their focus areas, across Accounting, Store Operations, Workforce, and Intelligence. Workshops are geared to address the unique challenges restaurant operators face such as controlling food costs, streamlining accounting, and overcoming staffing and supply chain challenges. In addition to the functional workshops, there will also be a wide variety of big-picture sessions on topics such as how to boost profits through menu engineering, what keeps a restaurant CFO up at night, and how the industry's most successful companies build high-performing teams.

Solutions Bar

The R365 Solutions Bar will be open for the duration of the conference. Attendees are invited to schedule an appointment to meet with Restaurant365's customer success team to take a deeper dive into the software's features and functions, learn best practices, and discover expert tips from the pros. This is also a great opportunity to take a deeper dive into our newest product releases and enhancements such as R365 Intelligence, Pay365, and Bar Code Scanning as well as learn about upcoming features such as Guided Workday and Tip Automation.

Networking Sessions

Guests will have the chance to collaborate, problem-solve, and share best practices with other R365 power users during the concept breakout and networking sessions. Events including networking meals, receptions, and the conference party provide great opportunities for building new relationships with other industry leaders in a more casual setting.

Partner Hall

The Partner Hall features many of the top and emerging restaurant industry vendors to further improve the guest experience and build the highest-performing restaurant tech stack, all of which integrate with R365. With partners from Paperchase, Lightspeed, Dine Technology, 86 Repairs, WVC RubixCloud, Fishbowl, Qu, R&R FMG, EVES, and Leasecake on hand, the Partner Hall will provide the opportunity for customers to tap into Restaraunt365's fast-growing network in a single, convenient location.

Restaurant Transformation Tour

Future RTT one-day conferences will be held in Chicago on September 25, 2023, and in New York on November 30, 2023. Additional information for these upcoming events can be found on Restaurant365's website.

About Restaurant365®

Restaurant365 is the industry's leading all-in-one, cloud-based accounting, inventory, scheduling, payroll, and HR solution developed specifically for restaurants. R365's restaurant enterprise management software simplifies day-to-day management for operators, allowing them to control food costs and optimize labor. Integrations and open APIs enable Restaurant365 to connect with other systems including POS providers, vendors, and banks. The result is accurate, timely reporting that provides a clear and complete view of their businesses. Restaurant365 is based in Irvine, California with an office in Austin, Texas. The company is backed by Bessemer Venture Partners, ICONIQ, KKR, L Catterton, and Serent Capital. Additional information is available at www.restuarant365.com.

