GVTC Communications Chooses Enghouse Networks And Broadpeak To Deliver A World-Class Video Streaming Experience

Fully managed solution provides subscribers with more TV viewing choices

MARKHAM, ON, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Enghouse Networks, a leading global telecommunications technology and streaming TV solutions provider, announced today that its SaaS IPTV platform, EspialTV, has been chosen by GVTC Communications to bring video streaming services to its customer base.

The Enghouse solution allows GVTC to provide more options to its subscribers, including the ability to record and view shows on any connected device, including Amazon's Fire TV, Roku, AppleTV, phones and tablets. Subscribers will also benefit from the ability to watch TV programs and movies in leading-edge quality and enjoy new features like voice-enabled remote control, plus easy access to popular OTT streaming services.

The new GVTC system also relies on Broadpeak's content delivery network (CDN) and cloud DPVR solutions. Broadpeak is a leading provider of CDN and video streaming solutions for content providers and pay-TV operators worldwide. "Enghouse and Broadpeak have many successful joint deployments," said Mario Rainville, Vice President, North America, Broadpeak. "Our solutions work together to ensure a more personalized, state-of-the-art experience for subscribers."

GVTC has looked to Enghouse and Broadpeak to upgrade its current Cable TV offering to a fully managed streaming TV platform hosted in the cloud. With superior image and sound quality, plus enhanced network security, Enghouse Networks' EspialTV and Broadpeak will deliver video content (including live, catch-up, digitally recorded (NDVR), and Video-on-Demand) to all of GVTC's stream subscribers.

"We are committed to empowering the communities in our service area with leading-edge technology for today's interconnected world," said Ritchie Sorrells, President and CEO, GVTC. "Our continued partnership with Enghouse Networks and Broadpeak allows us to deliver on this promise. With IPTV, our customers will now be able to access all their favorite shows on their favorite devices."

"As the TV experience evolves, so does GVTC," said Josh Pettiette, Vice President, Product Business Development and Strategic Planning, GVTC. "In the 1980s, we built the infrastructure for cable TV, then high-speed internet in the '90s, and then Netflix's #1 ranked Fiber Internet in the 2000s. EspialTV allows us to provide the next step in this journey with its hosted IPTV platform."

"We are gratified that GVTC selected Enghouse's EspialTV for this project, based on our track record of delivering outstanding television experiences," said Mick McCluskey, Vice President, Product Management, Enghouse Networks. "Enghouse is renowned for being flexible in meeting operators' needs. Our operations and deployment team has a unique skill set and thorough understanding of the video streaming environment that will aid us in providing GVTC with a market-leading and highly flexible TV solution."

The Enghouse SaaS EspialTV platform offers GVTC a full set of content management capabilities, deep insight through analytics, and flexibility to easily segment and target various markets. It supports operators of all sizes -- and its flexible, cloud-based architecture will allow GVTC to control operational costs as their TV customer base grows.

About Enghouse Networks

Enghouse Networks is a reliable global telecommunications technology and solutions provider. Our commitment is to successfully deliver solutions that can enable digital transformation, ultimately building a connected global community. From edge to cloud, our applications reliably enable next-generation communications and media companies, defense, public safety agencies and utilities to plan, design, engineer, monitor, protect and simplify network complexity, in a vendor-agnostic 5G, IoT, Cloud, AI, NFV and SDN ecosystem. The Enghouse Networks technology portfolio spans Network Infrastructure, Business Support Systems (BSS), Operations Support Systems (OSS) and Digital Transformation solutions. For further information, visit www.enghousenetworks.com. Enghouse Networks is a unit of Enghouse Systems Ltd. of Markham, Ontario.

About Broadpeak® (https://broadpeak.tv)

Broadpeak® designs and manufactures video delivery components for content providers and network service providers deploying IPTV, cable, OTT, and mobile services. Its portfolio of solutions and technologies powers the delivery of movies, television programming, and other video content over managed networks and the Internet for viewing on any type of device. The company's systems and services help operators increase market share and improve subscriber loyalty with superior quality of experience. Broadpeak supports all its customers worldwide, from simple installations to large delivery systems reaching capacities of several million of simultaneous streams. The company is headquartered in Cesson-Sevigne, France.

Broadpeak is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (code ISIN: FR001400AJZ7; ticker: ALBPK)

About GVTC

GVTC is an award-winning fiber optics communications provider delivering high-speed Internet, digital cable TV, phone, and interactive smart security to residential and business customers in far north San Antonio, the Texas Hill Country, and South Central Texas. GVTC offers Internet connection speeds up to 1 Gbps. GVTC's wholesale carrier transport network delivers Ethernet data delivery between San Antonio, Austin, Dallas, Lubbock, and Houston, with access to remote Texas markets. The company's philanthropic arm, The GVTC Foundation, celebrates 17 years of charitable giving. More than $6 million in contributions have been given throughout GVTC's service area.

