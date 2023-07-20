Co-Diagnostics, Inc. to Host Booth and Discuss Recent Grant Awards at AACC 2023 in Anaheim, CA

SALT LAKE CITY, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CODX) (the "Company" or "Co-Dx"), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of molecular diagnostic tests, announced today that it is hosting a booth at the American Association for Clinical Chemistry (AACC) annual meeting and expo held July 23-27, 2023 in Anaheim, CA.

Co-Dx will also be holding a special milestone presentation and company update to discuss recent grant activity announced earlier this month related to development of the upper respiratory (flu/COVID/RSV), tuberculosis, and HPV tests on its upcoming Co-Dx PCR Home platform. This new platform is currently undergoing clinical evaluations in anticipation of its submission to the FDA and an initial product launch for a COVID-19 test.

The presentation will take place in Room 213C at 11:00 AM local time on Tuesday, July 25, and will include Co-Dx CEO Dwight Egan addressing the new grant awards.

In addition to the Company's current and planned pipeline of testing products, both for the new platform and for its existing customer base of distributors and clinical laboratories around the world, the Co-Dx booth will showcase the Co-Dx PCR Home which is subject to FDA review and is not available for sale.

Attendees interested in learning more are invited to visit the Company at Booth 827. Information about the AACC conference may be found here.

About Co-Diagnostics, Inc.:

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a Utah corporation, is a molecular diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets state-of-the-art diagnostics technologies. The Company's technologies are utilized for tests that are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules (DNA or RNA). The Company also uses its proprietary technology to design specific tests for its Co-Dx PCR Home™ platform and to locate genetic markers for use in applications other than infectious disease.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA) that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "estimates," "intends," "may," "plans," "will" and similar expressions, or the negative of these words. Such forward-looking statements are based on facts and conditions as they exist at the time such statements are made and predictions as to future facts and conditions. Forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding our anticipation of a submission to the FDA and an initial product launch for a COVID-19 test following clinical trials for our new upcoming Co-Dx PCR Home platform. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Readers of this press release are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that any of the anticipated results will occur on a timely basis or at all due to certain risks and uncertainties, a discussion of which can be found in our Risk Factors disclosure in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 16, 2023, and in our other filings with the SEC. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement relating to matters discussed in this press release, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

