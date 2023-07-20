Bautomate unveils business process automation solution, empowering organisations to streamline operations and drive growth

TRICHY, India, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bautomate, a leading provider of cutting-edge business process automation solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its groundbreaking platform, which is set to transform the way businesses operate and resolve workflow challenges for increased efficiency, productivity, and profitability.

Bautomate-Logo (PRNewsfoto/Bautomate) (PRNewswire)

Gone are the days of relying on manual methods that are time-consuming, error-prone, and inefficient. Recognizing these challenges, Bautomate offers cognitive automation solutions designed to automate repetitive tasks, eliminate bottlenecks, and enable seamless workflows.

The product combines artificial intelligence, business process management, robotic process automation (RPA), and optical character recognition (OCR) to streamline and optimize various business processes. It provides a transformative solution to empower businesses of all sizes across industries to achieve unprecedented levels of productivity and success.

Unique features of Bautomate's business process automation solutions include:

Workflow Automation: Bautomate's intuitive drag-and-drop interface enables users to easily automate complex workflows, leveraging pre-built components for effective intelligent automation.

Data Integration: Seamless integration with all existing systems and applications ensures smooth data transfer and real-time information exchange, enhancing collaboration and decision-making.

Intelligent Analytics: By harnessing advanced analytics capabilities, businesses can gain valuable insights into their processes, identify areas for improvement, and make data-driven decisions. It allows organizations to optimize their operations and drive growth based on comprehensive data analysis.

Cognitive Automation: Our comprehensive solution encompasses Intelligent Document Capture utilizing OCR & NLP, Predictive Analytics for Forecasting, Computer Vision and Image Processing, Anomaly Detection, and an Intelligent Decision Engine.

Scalability and Flexibility: Bautomate platform is highly scalable, accommodating the evolving needs of businesses as they grow. It offers flexible deployment options, including on-premises and cloud-based solutions.

"We are thrilled to introduce Bautomate and revolutionize the way businesses automate their processes," said Prasanna, Bautomate's CEO. "Our goal is to empower organizations with a top-tier enterprise automation platform that functions blazing fast and with human-like intelligence. With Bautomate, businesses can focus on what truly matters - innovation, growth, and delivering exceptional customer experiences."

About Us: Bautomate is a leading provider of business process automation solutions, dedicated to helping organizations optimize their operations, enhance efficiency, and drive growth. Our comprehensive suite of solutions includes accounts payable automation, purchase order automation, procure-to-pay automation, invoice automation, IVR testing automation, form automation, and capital expenditure automation.

