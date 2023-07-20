59th Edition of The NPLA Conference Comes to Austin, Texas; Now Including DSCR and Non-QM Lenders

Networking, education, and entertainment are pillars of the October 15-17 private lender conference; attendance now open to DSCR and non-QM lenders

AUSTIN, Texas, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The NPLA Conference, the largest private lending conference in the U.S., is coming to the Lone Star State.

Jonathan L. Hornik, Esq. and Private Lender Law, the practice group of LaRocca Hornik Rosen & Greenberg (LHR&G), announced today that the esteemed NPLA Conference (formerly known as Pitbull Conference) will be held at the Fairmont Hotel in Austin, Texas, from October 15 to 17, 2023, and will be expanding its coverage to include DSCR and Non-QM lenders, borrowers and service providers.

The NPLA Conference is a nationally renowned conference known for serious and productive connection-building, cutting-edge education, and unforgettable entertainment among private lending industry professionals.

Leveraging the astounding triumph of the inaugural NPLA Conference in Atlantic City, which drew an overwhelming crowd, the Austin event is set to widen its horizons even further.

"Based on the success of our AC conference, we are building on the momentum by providing even more opportunities to our attendees. So for the first time in the history of the NPLA Conference, we're expanding attendance eligibility to DSCR and non-QM lenders, borrowers and service providers," said Hornik.

The NPLA Conference signifies an exclusive networking golden opportunity. It means being able to introduce unique funding services to an array of industry-leading businesses that hold a genuine interest in their specialized offerings.

Hornik said that attendees can expect ahead-of-the-curve educational opportunities at the NPLA Conference. Panels will offer unique expert insights into current and future market trends, risk minimization and lending best practices, and the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on the private lending space. Two special guest speakers will be announced within the coming weeks.

"These one-of-a-kind private lending insights empower attendees to make beneficial decisions for their clients," Hornik said. "These insights are a big part of how the conference has, for years, connected attendees with new business opportunities. When you get people with shared interests and goals in the same room, learning, networking and deals are a given."

Outside of the conference sessions, the NPLA Conference curates plenty of opportunities to mix and mingle with other attendees. The conference kicks off October 15th with a rooftop mixer at Upstairs at Caroline in downtown Austin, featuring Southwestern cuisine, specialty-themed cocktails and country music.

On October 16th, a full day of informative sessions is followed by a two-hour NPLA networking session and a VIP cocktail party, both at the venue. The end of the conference's second day also includes two hours of networking, followed by a private dinner for NPLA members and an official after-party open to the NPLA Conference general and premier ticket holders at Pete's Dueling Piano Bar.

"NPLA Conference attendees build connections at events where they can work the room and meet new potential partners," Hornik said. "With a little fun mixed in, NPLA Conference attendees can make connections that will pay off for years to come."

The 59th NPLA Conference will take place October 15-17, 2023, at the Fairmont Hotel in Austin, Texas. For more information, visit NPLAConference.com.

About Private Lender Law

Private Lender Law provides comprehensive real estate legal services nationwide for private lenders. With a presence in all 50 states, the firm has extensive expertise and experience in 24-hour loan closings, foreclosure/workout advice, licensing and regulatory review, topical legal research and analysis, nationwide title review, master loan purchase agreements, private placements, co-lender and participation agreements, as well as other legal services. For information, visit www.privatelenderlaw.com.

About the National Private Lenders Association (NPLA)

The mission of the NPLA is to support, protect, and grow the Private Lending Industry. The NPLA serves as a platform where members collaborate, share ideas, and stay informed. We advise and educate the public, as well as both state and federal policymakers, on the vital role Private Lending plays in real estate markets throughout the United States. For information, visit www.nplaonline.com.

