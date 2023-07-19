Think Energy and Aspen Power Partners Drive Community Solar Impact in Maine

NEW YORK, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Think Energy, LLC ("Think Energy"), a leading clean energy provider, proudly announces a collaboration between its affiliate, Energywell Community Solar, LLC d/b/a Think Community Solar ("Think Community Solar"), and Aspen Power Partners ("Aspen") to expand community solar initiatives throughout Maine.

Think Energy Logo (PRNewswire)

"We are thrilled to join forces with Aspen Power Partners to bring the benefits of community solar to Maine residents," said Steve Condon, VP of Community Solar at Think Community Solar. "Through our seamless enrollment process, participants are saving up to 10% on their electric bills for up to 20 years, all while supporting local solar projects and making a positive impact on the environment."

Think Community Solar's collaboration with Aspen accelerates the transition to clean energy in Maine ; by expanding access to community solar projects in both Central Maine Power and Versant utility territories. Think Energy brings the value of real choice to Maine residents , offering both Think Energy supply, our affordable, fixed-rate clean electricity with no cancellation fees, and Think Community Solar subscriptions ensuring long-term electric utility savings.

"Our goal is to drive significant environmental impact and create a sustainable future for Maine," emphasized Michael Fallquist, CEO of Think Energy. "By connecting participants' utility accounts with local solar farms, we enable clean electricity generation, job creation, and long-term cost savings for our customers."

The impact of community solar extends far beyond individual households. By collectively embracing renewable energy, Maine residents are playing a vital role in mitigating climate change and creating a sustainable future for generations to come.

Join Think Community Solar and Aspen in driving community solar impact in Maine. Discover the benefits of community solar by visiting: www.thinkenergy.com/communitysolar/.

About Think Energy

Think Energy is a leading clean energy provider serving customers in 12 states and the District of Columbia. With a customer-centric approach, innovative technology , and a growing suite of sustainable energy products, Think Energy is disrupting the retail energy industry by offering better products that create a more sustainable future for everyone. Visit http://www.thinkenergy.com for more information.

About Think Community Solar

Think Community Solar is a fast-growing community solar customer acquisition and management services provider. With cutting-edge technology, the proprietary Think+ sales channel and a large base of residential, LMI and commercial electricity customers served by its affiliate Think Energy, Think Community Solar is the preferred partner to subscribe and manage projects for IPPs across the United States. Think Community Solar is a wholly owned subsidiary of Energywell. Visit http://www.thinkenergy.com/communitysolar/ for more information.

