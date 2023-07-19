Synchrony Names Sue Bishop as Executive Vice President, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer

STAMFORD, Conn., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) has promoted Sue Bishop to Executive Vice President, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer. Bishop will establish a new Corporate Affairs Office –within Synchrony to address growing opportunities and complex issues shaping today's global business environment.

She will be responsible for advancing and executing Synchrony's strategic approach to corporate communications, reputation management, public affairs, and advocacy on behalf of Synchrony and in service of its employees, partners, and consumers. Bishop will join Synchrony's executive team, reporting to President and CEO Brian Doubles. She will also join the Synchrony Foundation Board.

Bishop joined Synchrony in 2017 as Senior Vice President, Communications and Brand and has helped shape business strategy and transform how the company drives internal and external engagement.

"Sue is an experienced leader and communicator with an established track record of managing critical issues, deepening relationships with our key audiences, and sharing the Synchrony story. I'm excited to have her develop and lead this new and important function," said Doubles.

Prior to Synchrony, Bishop spent nearly 15 years at GE where she held a variety of communications roles including head of communications for GE Capital and director of employee communications for GE worldwide. Prior to GE she worked in various corporate communications roles at Textron, John Hancock Funds, Tiller LLC and U.S. Trust.

She will continue to be based in Synchrony's Stamford, Conn. headquarters.

