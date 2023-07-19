SILVER GOLUB & TEITELL LLP INVESTIGATES CLASS ACTION CLAIMS FOR ALLEGEDLY DEFECTIVE SANDISK EXTREME SOLID-STATE DRIVES (SSDs)

STAMFORD, Conn. , July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Silver Golub & Teitell LLP, a leading plaintiffs' law firm, is investigating issues with the SanDisk Extreme line of portable solid-state drives (SSDs), a brand owned by Western Digital. The SanDisk Extreme SSDs were advertised as fast and durable, but have instead proven to be unreliable, with many reports of drive failures and widespread data loss.

According to reports, the SanDisk Extreme and Extreme Pro 2TB and 4TB hard drives have been wiping all user data.

SanDisk launched the Extreme SSD line in 2019 promising "professional grade storage… rugged… worry-free… dependable" operation for at least five years (the warranty duration), with models ranging from 500GB up to the newer 4TB variants. These devices received positive reviews, however, months later, consumers started reporting their drives spontaneously dying or losing all their data.

Reports suggest the issues are affecting the SanDisk Extreme SSD 2TB and 4TB models at an alarming rate, with data recovery being hit or miss.

The following SanDisk Extreme SSD models are allegedly impacted:

SanDisk Extreme 2TB;

SanDisk Extreme 4TB;

SanDisk Extreme Pro 2TB;

and SanDisk Extreme Pro 4TB

Western Digital and SanDisk remained silent on the issue for months, leading to increased consumer frustration and skepticism about the company's commitment to rectifying the problem. On May 19, 2023, Western Digital finally released a statement acknowledging the issue and issuing a firmware fix. The fix, however, only applies to SanDisk Extreme 2TB models, not 4TB models. Western Digital appears unwilling to acknowledge that the issue may also impact 4TB models.

Meanwhile, Western Digital and SanDisk have been selling the SanDisk Extreme SSDs online at deep discounts. While the company offers a limited 5-year warranty that should cover replacements for all affected drives, it does not account for the loss of data, a potentially devastating blow for many consumers. Consequently, data loss could be another factor in the class action lawsuit, as consumers were not only sold faulty products but suffered additional losses due to the product failures.

SGT believes purchasers of impacted SanDisk Extreme and Extreme Pro SSDs may have claims against Western Digital and SanDisk as it appears purchasers of these SSDs have no received what they paid for and/or overpaid for the SSDs.

If you purchased a SanDisk Extreme or Extreme Pro 2TB or 4TB SSD and would like to learn more about your rights, you can contact SGT Partner Ian W. Sloss at isloss@sgtlaw.com or Associate Attorney Brett Burgs at bburgs@sgtlaw.com, visit our website at: https://www.sgtlaw.com/cases/sandisk-extreme-ssd-defect-investigation or call our office at (203) 325-4491.

View original content:

SOURCE Silver Golub & Teitell LLP