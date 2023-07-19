Introducing Hydro by Hubble Contacts: Daily Contact Lenses for Unbeatable Comfort and All-Day Hydration

Focused on Combating Dry Eyes and Minimizing Plastic Waste, the Launch of Hydro by Hubble Introduces Consumers to the World's Slimmest Contact Lens Packaging

NEW YORK, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hubble Contacts , the leading direct-to-consumer brand providing high-value and affordable daily contact lenses , eyeglasses , sunglasses , and other eye care accessories , announced today the launch of Hydro by Hubble contact lenses. These daily lenses offer all-day hydration, clear vision, and optimal comfort, and are packaged in hygienic and eco-friendly flat packs.

Hubble Contacts is focused on providing customers with affordable daily contact lenses made with modern, hydrating materials in unique hygienic-touch packaging. While daily lenses are the most hygienic and come highly recommended by doctors, they tend to be more expensive. Hubble's mission is to make daily lenses more accessible so that everyone can wear lenses that best fit their needs.

Hydro by Hubble introduces a range of benefits:

All-day hydration: Advanced hydration technology keeps the lenses moisturized and quickly rehydrates them with every blink, providing long-lasting comfort.

Clear vision: The aspheric shape of the lenses brings light rays together at the correct focal point, ensuring a sharper, clearer view, even in low-light conditions.

Superior comfort: The lenses are designed with low-friction edges, allowing eyelids to move smoothly and comfortably over the surface.

Easy to use + hygienic: The convenient easy-open flat packs minimize the risk of contamination. With the lenses always positioned correctly, your fingers only touch the outer surface, promoting optimal hygiene. The smart design also makes it effortless to insert the lenses properly every time.

Eco-friendly Packaging: Hydro by Hubble contact lenses come in the world's slimmest contact lens packaging, which is made from recyclable materials. This commitment to sustainability reduces the consumption of raw materials and plastic, resulting in 80% less waste compared to conventional packaging.

Steve Druckman, CEO of Hubble Contacts, expressed his excitement for the launch, stating, "We are laser-focused on delivering high-value vision care products in a convenient and customizable way to meet the diverse needs of our customers. The introduction of Hydro by Hubble is an affordable and eco-friendly addition to our product roster for those seeking all-day comfort, sustainability, and advanced hydration technology in their lenses."

Hubble is committed to offering customers exceptional service and personalized subscription options with easy cancellation at amazing prices. Subscription management is easy through the Member Portal, where members can modify the quantity, shipment date, and delivery cadence and pause or cancel their subscription anytime.

Hubble Contacts is offering a special promotion for all new Hydro by Hubble contact lens subscribers, providing 40% off their first month's subscription ($14.99 per eye). Subsequently, the lenses are priced at $24.99 per eye. Customers also have the option to select a 3-, 6-, or 12-month subscription bundle for additional savings of up to $200 annually.

Hubble works with eye care professionals nationwide to ensure customers have access to the right products for their needs. Eye care professionals interested in partnering with Hubble or learning more about Hydro by Hubble can visit Hubble's new wholesale portal , designed to simplify the process of placing patient orders and reordering trial sets. Hubble provides free shipping directly to the office or to the patient's address, and to streamline operations, the brand sends a single monthly invoice to the practice.

With over 400 million contact lenses sold, Hubble Contacts continually evolves to meet the growing needs of its customers. The launch of Hydro by Hubble signifies another milestone in the brand's ongoing commitment to providing high-quality eye care solutions.

For more information, please visit Hubble Contacts' new website at www.hubblecontacts.com .

ABOUT HUBBLE CONTACTS:

Founded in 2016, Hubble Contacts is on a mission to create the easiest, most accessible, and affordable contact lens and glasses buying experience in the world. Leveraging its vision care expertise and passion for customer service, Hubble offers high-quality, made-to-order daily wear contact lenses , eyeglasses , sunglasses , and other eye care accessories direct-to-consumers nationwide. To date, Hubble has sold over 400 million lenses.

