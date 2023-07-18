Tandym Links Forces with SAP

NEW YORK, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tandym Group ("Tandym"), a national consulting, recruitment, and workforce solutions company, is pleased to announce that it has joined the SAP Technical Advisory Program, where SAP interlocks advisory and technology, allowing for greater collaboration and strategic value creation with private equity firms and organizations moving through their digital transformation.

Dave Muller, President of Tandym, stated, "We are very excited to join the SAP Technical Advisory Program. The SAP collaboration will allow us to better serve all of our clients and gives us the incremental network of resources across the SAP ecosystem to drive new routes to market and introduce the Tandym offering."

Nick Maglaris, Vice President of SAP Midmarket Strategic Initiatives, commented, "We are thrilled to have Tandym join the SAP Technical Advisory Program where their services will be complementary to the Value Network of Growth. We recognize that people are a critical component during a digital transformation and Tandym has the capabilities to bring the best resources and talent to any organization."

Dave Muller shared, "Our Managing Director, Liam Brett, was fundamental in aligning and driving this alliance with SAP. Liam's background in IT advisory and ERP consulting will be the linchpin to our successful ongoing partnerships."

How Tandym and SAP Help Clients:

Create a Strategic Vision

Business transformations require investment in program and change management in line with the capabilities of a technology solution. Tandym and SAP help clients with program adoption. SAP provides industry best practices with a guided execution model. Tandym empowers deployments through Program Management, Organizational Change Management, Project Planning, and functional departmental leadership. Together Tandym and SAP will create a force multiplier model to reduce inefficiencies, increase margins and achieve successful end user adoption.

SAP Midmarket Strategic Initiatives

A Value Network for Middle Market Growth across Private Equity, Advisory and the Partner Ecosystem. Currently over 80% of SAP customers are in the midmarket. 60% of all M&A transactions touch an SAP system.

SAP Technical Advisory Program

SAP is interlocking advisory and technology, allowing for greater collaboration and strategic value creation with private equity firms. We have partnered with advisory firms and are enabling them on SAP capabilities across industry and line of business. The program's foundation is built on relationship capital through solution education, demand generation, and new engagements.

About Tandym Group

Tandym is a leading consulting, recruitment, and workforce solutions company with offices throughout the U.S. Named one of Inc. Magazine's fastest growing companies, the company serves clients across a broad range of verticals, including Healthcare, Technology, Life Sciences, and Professional Services (which includes Accounting, Financial Services, HR/People & Operations, and Legal). For more information, visit www.tandymgroup.com.

About SAP

SAP's strategy is to help every business run as an intelligent, sustainable enterprise. As a market leader in enterprise application software, we help companies of all sizes and in all industries run at their best: SAP customers generate 87% of total global commerce. Our machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics technologies help turn customers' businesses into intelligent enterprises. SAP helps give people and organizations deep business insight and fosters collaboration that helps them stay ahead of their competition. We simplify technology for companies so they can consume our software the way they want – without disruption. Our end-to-end suite of applications and services enables business and public customers across 25 industries globally to operate profitably, adapt continuously, and make a difference. With a global network of customers, partners, employees, and thought leaders, SAP helps the world run better and improve people's lives. For more information, visit www.sap.com.

