Storyhorse unleashes The 2023 Rundown; their third annual report unveiling the top pressures brands face today

CHICAGO, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Storyhorse, an award-winning branding house, released their third annual Rundown report . With a blend of insight and ingenuity, they shed light on the top pressures facing brands today. The report also chronicles how industry giants such as Hershey, Coca-Cola, Burberry and Sephora are tackling these pressures head on.

The Rundown (PRNewswire)

2023's top pressures include:

Green marketing prioritizing human health

Maintaining brand image in a generative world

Shifting from minimalist to maximalist branding

The professionalization of influencer marketing

Escaping realities through the multiverse

Connecting with Gen Z through unconventional content

Navigating audience backlash in lose-lose scenarios

Dismantling a binary system

"Today's branding world is a kaleidoscope of innovation and diversity — where art, psychology, and storytelling converge to create captivating brand experiences," said Claudia Reese, Brand Strategist at Storyhorse. "Through this report, we explore this realm where creativity reigns and boundaries are shattered, where brands are trying to shape distinctive narratives while forging meaningful connections with their audiences."

About Storyhorse

Storyhorse (www.storyhorsebranding.com) is a branding house of spirited storytellers with serious power, known for leveraging strategic know-how and creative muscle to build brands that not only make an impact, they last. Partnering with innovators, dreamers and creative thinkers, Storyhorse delivers purposeful brands with character and power. Storyhorse's services span inception to implementation, including research and strategy, naming, messaging and visual identities, style guides, and rollout tactics. Located in the heart of Chicago, Storyhorse is a division of EA Collective, a group of connection experts who create brand identities (Storyhorse), content (Studio Sage) and experiences (Agency EA).

Contact:

Lauren Aquino | EA Collective

laquino@thisiseacollective.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Storyhorse