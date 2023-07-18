Guyuron Named to Newsweek's America's Best Plastic Surgeons 2023 List

CLEVELAND, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bahman Guyuron, MD, of Zeeba Clinic has been awarded on Newsweek's list of America's Best Plastic Surgeons 2023. This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. Dr. Guyuron was ranked one of the top two rhinoplasty surgeons in the United States. In addition, he ranked amongst the top ten plastic surgeons in the nation for eyelid surgery (#8) and facelift procedures (#10).

"It's always a great honor to be recognized by colleagues as highly as I have been over the last three years," Dr. Bahman Guyuron said. "It is absolutely gratifying to be respected and trusted by my peers."

America's Best Plastic Surgeons 2023 recognizes the best plastic surgeons in the U.S. concentrating on five major procedures: Breast Augmentation, Liposuction, Facelift, Rhinoplasty and Eyelid Surgery. Newsweek invited thousands of medical experts to participate in the online survey. Participants were asked to recommend plastic surgeons in the U.S. who offer at least one of the five procedures. More than 8,400 votes for plastic surgeons were collected and analyzed for each cosmetic surgery procedure.

Dr. Guyuron limits his surgical procedures to the face and neck, including groundbreaking migraine surgery.

As a rhinoplasty specialist, a large portion of Dr. Guyuron's caseload includes revision rhinoplasties – correcting the work of other surgeons. "Revision surgeries are often very complicated cases," he said. "But I'm very comfortable doing them because I've done them for many years – performing tens of thousands. This is why I receive a lot of referrals from plastic surgeons who are so kind to recognize my commitment to the field. They know that I'm comfortable helping their patients."

For more information about the survey's methodology visit Newsweek.

About Zeeba Clinic

Zeeba Clinic is an international plastic surgery practice and medical skincare facility founded by world-renowned Bahman Guyuron, MD. For more than 40 years, Zeeba Clinic has helped patients from 49 states and many countries. Recognized internationally by his peers and patients as one of the best plastic surgeons in America, Dr. Guyuron is certified by the American Board of Surgery and the American Board of Plastic Surgery. He is the Teacher's Teacher with more than 280 published medical articles, 60 book chapters on plastic surgery and more than 1,200 presentations and lectures in 30 countries.

Dr. Guyuron has developed and pioneered many techniques including surgical treatment for migraine headaches. To learn more, visit: drbahmanguyuron.com/.

