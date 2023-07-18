eMoney Advisor Announces Leadership Team Updates

Megan Murray has been promoted to chief operating officer

Rachel Eccles has been appointed head of marketing

RADNOR, Pa., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- eMoney Advisor (eMoney), a leading provider of technology solutions and services that help people talk about money, today announced updates to its core leadership team. Megan Murray, formerly the head of finance, has been promoted to chief operating officer. Rachel Eccles, formerly senior vice president of marketing, has been promoted to head of marketing. Both Murray and Eccles will continue to serve as members of eMoney's core leadership team, reporting directly to CEO Susan McKenna.

Megan Murray, Chief Operating Officer (PRNewswire)

Serving as head of finance since 2015, Murray has guided the accounting and finance functions, enterprise operations and facilities management. She has helped build out and scale the organization for growth while driving toward business efficiencies and profitability. In her new role as chief operating officer, she will expand the scope of her role with an eye toward creating long-term, scalable growth. In addition to leading the Finance team as COO, Murray will also oversee the Legal team led by Jason Reiser, and the Financial Planning Group led by Matt Schulte.

Eccles joined eMoney in 2017 as director of content. She has played a pivotal role in building out a high-performing team that drives eMoney's brand awareness and demand generation efforts with a focus on impacting revenue growth. She oversees a team responsible for content creation, demand generation, events, corporate communications, creative design, retention marketing, product marketing and market research.

"I'm thrilled to announce the promotions of Megan and Rachel and grateful for their contributions to eMoney. I'm eager to witness the progress they will make as COO and head of marketing, respectively," said Susan McKenna, CEO of eMoney.

Additionally, Morgan Jones, SVP, Sales, and member of eMoney's core leadership team, announced his retirement from eMoney. His last day with the firm is July 31. A search for a head of sales is currently underway.

For more on eMoney's leadership team, visit: https://emoneyadvisor.com/about/leadership/

About eMoney Advisor, LLC

eMoney Advisor, LLC ("eMoney") provides technology solutions and services that help people talk about money. Rooted in holistic financial planning, eMoney solutions strengthen client relationships, streamline business operations, enhance business development, and drive overall growth. More than 106,000 financial professionals across firms of all sizes use the eMoney platform to serve more than 5.8 million households throughout the U.S. For more information, please visit: emoneyadvisor.com.

Rachel Eccles, Head of Marketing (PRNewswire)

eMoney Logo (PRNewsfoto/eMoney Advisor) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE eMoney Advisor