Corsha Awarded Contract with the Office of the Secretary of Defense Manufacturing Technology Program (OSD ManTech) through unique Point of Need Challenge

Corsha Awarded Contract with the Office of the Secretary of Defense Manufacturing Technology Program (OSD ManTech) through unique Point of Need Challenge

Corsha receives funding for its novel approach to securing the Digital Backbone of an edge manufacturing network all the way at the Point of Need

WASHINGTON, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Corsha Inc. , a Washington D.C. -based cybersecurity company that provides an innovative approach to securing machine-to-machine communication, announced that it has been awarded a new contract through the Office of the Secretary of Defense Manufacturing Technology Program's (OSD ManTech) " Point of Need Challenge Pitch Event ."

(PRNewsfoto/Corsha) (PRNewswire)

The OSD ManTech Challenge was part of a broader Department of Defense (DoD) initiative to drive the growth and sustainment of U.S. domestic advanced manufacturing capabilities. This initiative launched nine Manufacturing Innovation Institutes (MIIs) between 2012 and 2021, each focusing on a unique, critical technology. One of those MIIs is the ARM (Advanced Robotics for Manufacturing) Institute, which Corsha worked with to create and submit its proposal.

Corsha's proposal, "Securing the Digital Backbone with Corsha's Zero-Trust Platform for Machines," was selected for funding and will address the cybersecurity and operational limitations that forward-operating bases (FoBs) face in austere environments by providing zero-trust (ZT) network access across the manufacturing network and automating cybersecurity hygiene to its fullest extent in these Industrial Internet-of-Things (IIoT) environments.

Corsha will be deploying its platform on-premise at the PoN and demonstrating regulated access to a tabletop FANUC Robotic Arm but also controlled, ZT access to a shared artifact repository. This ability to cross OT and IT networks and treat all "machines" uniformly is one of Corsha's key differentiators, be that a robotic arm in the field, an artifact repository in a datacenter, or workload in the cloud. As communication and data movement from OT equipment at the PoN to IT applications and the cloud and back again are becoming the status quo, seamless and uniform cybersecurity solutions like Corsha are key to protecting an ever growing and dynamic landscape.

"We're incredibly proud to be selected to work with our partners at ARM and the OSD ManTech team to support our forward-deployed forces," said Anusha Iyer, CEO & Founder of Corsha. "At Corsha, our aim is to bring these practical and innovative solutions to the field every day, help our customers tackle complex cybersecurity challenges, and take innovation forward like this to the Point of Need."

The six project teams that won an award backed by OSD ManTech will see a total investment of nearly $2.5 million and bring in strong industry collaboration. Corsha is excited to contribute its proven technology to this initiative and continue its work to improve cybersecurity in the manufacturing sector. Project demonstrations are planned for December 2023 in a simulated cold weather environment, supported by Army DEVCOM.

To learn more about Corsha's Zero Trust Platform, visit https://corsha.com/the-platform/ .

About Corsha

Corsha is a D.C.-based cybersecurity startup that has come up with a novel way to secure machine-to-machine communication, whether that "machine" is a workload running in the cloud or a piece of industrial IoT equipment on a shop floor. Many companies today leverage static secrets such as keys, tokens, and certificates in order to secure communication between machines, but these secrets are getting leaked at an alarming rate and high-profile enterprises across the public and commercial sectors continue to suffer data breaches due to vulnerabilities surrounding these insecure non-person connections. Corsha has developed a Zero Trust security platform that sits at the intersection of machine identity, Zero Trust and API Identity. They are focused on elevating machine identity, enforcing strong authentication and access for systems and services, and securing critical service-to-service traffic such as:

Hybrid OT to IT communication

Secure movement of data across networks

Automated software supply chain

Automated security operations centers (SOCs)

Cloud-native communication within/across Kubernetes clusters

Corsha's patented technology builds dynamic identities for trusted machines and brings MFA to the world of API-based communication for greater security, visibility, and control of our application ecosystems. Corsha's Zero Trust Security Platform is fully automated, cloud-native, highly scalable, and platform agnostic.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Corsha