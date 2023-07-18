CINÉPOLIS LUXURY CINEMAS ANNOUNCES OFFICIAL DEBUT OF INGLEWOOD LOCATION, NEW DINE-IN IMAX WITH LASER DESTINATION AT HOLLYWOOD PARK

The World-Class Cinema Exhibitor Celebrates Innovative Expansion Featuring IMAX® with Laser, Push-Button In-Auditorium Waiter Service, Leather Reclining Seats, Gourmet Dining and More

LOS ANGELES, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas , a leading world-class cinema exhibitor known for its enhanced movie-going concepts, today announces the unveiling of Cinépolis Luxury Cinem as Inglewood IMAX on July 21, 2023, at Hollywood Park, officially opening the sports and entertainment destination's retail space. The first movie theater to call Inglewood home in nearly 30 years, the 12-screen (all cutting-edge laser projection, including 1 IMAX screen), 1,236-seat, 55,137-square-foot luxury concept is the first tenant to open and welcome guests at Hollywood Park , which is being built by Los Angeles Rams Owner/Chairman E. Stanley Kroenke and is the largest urban mixed-use mega development under construction in the Western United States. The new location is among the first theaters in the world to offer in-theater dining and IMAX® with Laser, an unparalleled state-of-the-art moviegoing experience that delivers crystal clear IMAX laser projection and next generation IMAX precision sound to transport moviegoers into blockbuster films like never before. In celebration of the momentous occasion, all ticketed guests will receive a complimentary popcorn on opening day (while supplies last).

"As we continue to innovate our concepts to meet the needs of our ever-evolving moviegoers, we are exceptionally thrilled to introduce such a special cinema experience to the Inglewood community," said Luis Olloqui, Chief Executive Officer of Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas. "Immersive by design, our latest partnership with IMAX provides cutting-edge entertainment coupled with refined luxury and convenience to underscore Hollywood Park's status as a world-class sports and entertainment destination for all to enjoy."

Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas Inglewood IMAX features sophisticated interior décor with a stylish open-air lounge and Sports Bar showcasing modern, elegant furnishings and big screen TVs, complete with dining options for guests to mingle and relax before and after movies, concerts and sporting events. Spacious theater auditoriums offer guests fully reclining leather seats, while in-theater waiter service is delivered by stealthy, ninja-like servers to ensure minimal movie disruption. The chef-driven menu showcases house-made sauces, fresh ingredients, and gluten and vegan-friendly options are available. The menu pairs excellently with a full-service bar service pouring signature cocktails, imported and craft beers, and hand-selected wine offerings. Guests may expect everything from fresh bottomless butter popcorn, unique starters like the world famous Supremas Loaded Tots, and popular favorite Pretzel Sticks, to fresh house-made pizzas, flavorful tacos, sandwiches, gourmet burgers and customizable bowls — all served at the push of a button from one's seat. The new menu may be found at cinepolisusa.com/menus .

"We could not ask for a better partner to open Hollywood Park's retail district than Cinepolis Luxury Cinemas, one of the world's leading movie theater operators. From the beginning, our local community identified the movie theater as being an important component of the Hollywood Park project and with the opening of Cinepolis, this will be the first movie theater in Inglewood in nearly 30 years," said Jason Gannon, managing director, SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park. "We look forward to welcoming Inglewood and greater Los Angeles to enjoy Cinepolis' incredible entertainment experience and share in Stan Kroenke's vision to turn Hollywood Park into a year-round destination for the community."

The newly minted cinema boasts IMAX with Laser®–IMAX's most advanced theater experience–to provide moviegoers with an immersive experience developed from the ground-up to deliver crystal clear, lifelike images and precision audio for a moviegoing experience unlike anything else. It is set apart by a groundbreaking 4k laser projection system that features a new optical engine, custom designed lenses, and a suite of proprietary technology that delivers brighter images with increased resolution, deeper contrast, and the widest range of colors exclusively to IMAX screens.

"We're thrilled to partner with Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas to bring audiences a world-class moviegoing experience at the new Inglewood IMAX at Hollywood Park," said Mark Welton, President of IMAX Theatres. "This new premier IMAX location is the perfect addition to the vibrant entertainment hub of Hollywood Park, and we're confident that it will become a destination for moviegoers in Los Angeles."

The cinema will offer daily discounts on Food, Beverage and Tickets including: happy hour, ½ Price Tickets every Tuesday, $6 Bloody Marys and Mimosa on Sundays, and more. A full list of promotions can be found at cinepolisusa.com/promotions .

Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas Inglewood IMAX is located at 1233 District Dr suite 100, Inglewood, CA 90305. The cinema will screen movies seven days a week with ticket prices ranging from $9-$19 depending on day of week and showtime. Taxes and special format charges for IMAX and 3D will apply. Guests will be able to reserve seating via cinepolisusa.com .

About Hollywood Park

Spanning nearly 300 acres, Hollywood Park is the largest urban mixed-use development under construction in the Western United States. Anchored by an 890,000-square-foot retail area and surrounded by creative office space, Hollywood Park offers new sophisticated residences, public parks, a lake, and premier entertainment venues. The mixed-use development is all linked by walkable paseos and plazas and centered around the newly completed 3.1 million square-foot SoFi Stadium , one of Los Angeles' most striking architectural structures. Stylish residences and a modern open-office campus will complement the entertainment and retail district, creating a world-class destination for both local and international guests. Located just six miles off the coast, a short drive from LAX and the City of Inglewood's future Crenshaw/LAX Line, Hollywood Park is poised to become an iconic global destination for millions to enjoy. For more information, please visit www.hollywoodparklife.com .

About IMAX Corporation

IMAX, an innovator in entertainment technology, combines proprietary software, architecture, and equipment to create experiences that take you beyond the edge of your seat to a world you've never imagined. Top filmmakers and studios are utilizing IMAX systems to connect with audiences in extraordinary ways, making IMAX's network among the most important and successful theatrical distribution platforms for major event films around the globe. Streaming technology company SSIMWAVE, an IMAX subsidiary, is a leader in AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

IMAX is headquartered in New York, Toronto, and Los Angeles, with additional offices in London, Dublin, Tokyo, and Shanghai. As of March 31, 2023, there were 1,711 IMAX systems (1,631 commercial multiplexes, 12 commercial destinations, 68 institutional) operating in 87 countries and territories. Shares of IMAX China Holding, Inc., a subsidiary of IMAX Corporation, trade on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code "1970."

IMAX®, IMAX® Dome, IMAX® 3D, IMAX® 3D Dome, Experience It In IMAX®, The IMAX Experience®, An IMAX Experience®, An IMAX 3D Experience®, IMAX DMR®, DMR®, Filmed For IMAX™, IMAX LIVE™, IMAX Enhanced™, IMAX nXos®, SSIMWAVE® and Films to the Fullest®, are trademarks and trade names of the Company or its subsidiaries that are registered or otherwise protected under laws of various jurisdictions. For more information, visit www.imax.com. You may also connect with IMAX on Instagram (www.instagram.com/imax), Facebook (www.facebook.com/imax), Twitter (www.twitter.com/imax), YouTube (www.youtube.com/imaxmovies) and LinkedIn (www.linkedin.com/company/imax).

About Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas

Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas is a leading world-class cinema exhibitor in the United States that offers guests more than a movie. The Dallas-based theater chain opened its first luxury dine-in theater in Del Mar, CA in July 2011 and has some of the top performing dine-in movie theaters in the country, currently operating a total of 26 theaters with a presence in California, Texas, Florida, New Jersey, Connecticut, Ohio and Maryland. Its parent company, Cinépolis, was founded in Mexico in 1971 and today has positioned itself as the world's largest movie theater circuit in terms of attendance world-wide. For more information about Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas, please visit cinepolisusa.com or follow on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

About Cinépolis

Cinépolis® is a Mexican company and remains the leader of the film and entertainment industry in Mexico and Latin America: it's the world's 3rd largest movie theater circuit; the 1st largest in terms of attendance; the 1st in terms of attendance per-auditorium, and the most important outside the United States.

With 885 cinemas in total across 19 countries worldwide, Cinépolis® operates 6,798 digital screens. Also, employs a global workforce of more than 45,000 people. Cinépolis® has introduced innovative concepts to the exhibition industry, such as the first multiplexes (Multicinemas®), the first concept of a luxury cinema (Cinépolis VIP®), the partnership with IMAX® turned into Cinépolis IMAX®, Macro XE® screens, 4DX® screens, and Sala Junior® screen. For more information about Cinépolis®, please visit: www.cinepolis.com

