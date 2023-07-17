The Pet HealthZone® puts personalized health insights in pet parents' hands

Nationwide's new digital platform enables an interactive experience to help drive customized, proactive pet care

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pet parents: Imagine having a crystal ball that reveals the likelihood of your furry friend falling ill, the exact ailments they might encounter, and even the best ways to catch the problem early for optimal treatment. How would having this insight help you provide better care for your pet?

(PRNewsfoto/Nationwide) (PRNewswire)

Nationwide®, the trusted leader in pet health insurance, is providing that insight (and more!) to all pet parents for free through its new online platform, the Pet HealthZone. The groundbreaking digital experience leverages 40+ years of Nationwide claims data from millions of pets to provide customized, in-depth information about a pet's specific health risks. In just a few minutes and a couple of clicks, pet parents will receive age- and breed-specific insights, fun facts, and expert advice on how to best care for their pets.

"While each pet is unique, they also share some health issues with others based on ancestry and age. In the hands of pet families, that information can help keep pets healthier and happier," says Dr. Jules Benson, Vice President, Pet Health and Chief Veterinary Officer at Nationwide. "By relying on data-driven insights available only from Nationwide, we can help to inform pet parents about the likelihood of health issues for that pet and prompt important conversations with their veterinary healthcare teams."

Nationwide's team of veterinarians, breed experts, and data analysts developed the Pet HealthZone, which means pet parents can feel confident relying on a wealth of data-driven knowledge to support their pets' wellbeing.

Nationwide's customized pet health insights eliminate the need for pet parents to rely on dubious internet searches or social media posts. They can work to protect their pets – and their pocketbooks – with information on health conditions that are at higher risk for each individual animal. Pet parents can learn what symptoms to watch for and make more informed decisions about their pet's health and care.

"What if the owners of every Labrador Retriever puppy knew that their pup was at a significantly higher risk of foreign body ingestion than other dogs?" said Dr. Benson. "It might prompt more proactive preventive measures at home and more conversations with veterinary teams about signs to watch for."

"Knowledge is power. Through the Pet HealthZone, Nationwide can share our knowledge to protect more pets and advance pet care in the process," said Dr. Emily Tincher, Nationwide's Senior Director of Pet Health. "When pet families are able to make better healthcare decisions, they can worry less and enjoy the bond they share with their pets more."

To experience the future of pet health, visit ThePetHealthZone.com.

For more information on Nationwide's full range of pet insurance plans and benefits, visit petinsurance.com.

About Nationwide pet insurance

With more than 1.2 million insured pets, Nationwide is the first and largest provider of pet health insurance in the United States. Nationwide pet health insurance plans cover dogs, cats, birds and exotic pets for multiple medical problems and conditions relating to accidents, illnesses and injuries. Medical plans are available in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Products underwritten by Veterinary Pet Insurance Company (CA), Columbus, OH; National Casualty Company (all other states), Columbus, OH. Agency of Record: DVM Insurance Agency. All are subsidiaries of Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company. Pet owners can find Nationwide pet insurance on Facebook or follow on Twitter . For more information about Nationwide pet insurance, call 800-USA-PETS (800-872-7387) or visit PetInsurance.com.

About Nationwide

Nationwide, a Fortune 100 company based in Columbus, Ohio, is one of the largest and strongest diversified insurance and financial services organizations in the United States. Nationwide is rated A+ by Standard & Poor's. An industry leader in driving customer-focused innovation, Nationwide provides a full range of insurance and financial services products including auto, business, homeowners, farm and life insurance; public and private sector retirement plans, annuities, mutual funds and ETFs; excess & surplus, specialty and surety; pet, motorcycle and boat insurance. For more information, visit www.nationwide.com. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Nationwide, Nationwide is on your side, and the Nationwide N and Eagle are service marks of Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company. © 2023.

