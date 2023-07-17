A New Brand is Born as Busology Tech

Busology Tech Logo (CNW Group/TripSpark Technologies) (PRNewswire)

Formerly TripSpark School, Busology Tech launches as a dedicated brand and business focused solely on K-12 School Transportation.

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Today, a new school-focused brand, Busology Tech, is launched from the former School business within TripSpark. Busology Tech ("Busology") is a technology and software company dedicated to ensuring that every child across North America has access to education, no matter where they live, through the delivery of safe and reliable transportation technology.

Busology Tech is led by Naomi Schellenberg as its General Manager. Naomi has a strong foundation in leadership and business operations with over 20 years of experience in the transportation business, including in school transportation. Naomi has excelled in a number of customer-facing roles, which gave her the opportunity to learn "in the field" directly from customers about the challenges and opportunities the transportation industry faces.

"We are redefining our identity to better reflect our dedicated focus on helping the greater school transportation community reach its goal of running safe and reliable school transportation services," said Schellenberg. "We are making it our mission to work hand-in-hand with our customers to help simplify operations and enable the safe and efficient transport of students using smart technology."

Busology Tech, formerly known as TripSpark School, is excited to share its new brand and website.

Busology is dedicated solely to the school transportation community and to ensuring all children across the US and Canada have access to safe and reliable school transportation, whether they attend public or private school, or have special needs. The organization is focused on enabling school districts and transportation agencies with modern tools that are easy to use, data-rich, and enable superior communication among all stakeholders, including school administrators, parents, and students.

Organizations already working with TripSpark School can expect a seamless transition to the Busology business, and customer service and documentation remains consistent with their existing experience.

Busology Tech is well positioned today and into the future to serve the K – 12 school transportation ecosystem.

Visit www.busologytech.com to learn more about Busology Tech values and offerings.

About Busology Tech

Busology Tech is revolutionizing the K-12 school transportation industry with innovative software and solutions. The organization is proud to be part of the Modaxo group of companies and for 10+ years operated as TripSpark School.

