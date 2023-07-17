FAA Taps Loft Dynamics' VR Flight Simulators to Advance Aviation Goals

Loft Dynamics' EASA-Approved Simulators Chosen for FAA's First Evaluation of VR-powered Pilot Training Technology

FAA-used Airbus H125 VR Flight Simulator to Exhibit at APSCON Orlando July 20-21

ZURICH and ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Loft Dynamics (formerly VRM Switzerland), a leader in virtual reality (VR) flight simulation devices for pilots worldwide, announced an unprecedented partnership with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Loft Dynamics' simulators – the first and only VR flight simulators with regulatory approval in Europe – are now undergoing U.S. evaluation by the FAA. The FAA has selected Loft Dynamics' Airbus H125 and Robinson R22 simulators to explore, for the first time, the use of VR flight simulation technology to train pilots. Both simulators have been installed at the William J. Hughes Technical Center (WHTC), the FAA's innovation hub, where they will be used to advance national aviation safety, efficiency, capacity, and environmental sustainability goals, and to drive the evolution of the National Airspace System (NAS) toward the Next Generation Air Transportation System (NextGen).

Loft Dynamics Logo (PRNewswire)

"The adoption of VR flight simulators by international safety agencies like EASA and FAA is crucial given the current landscape. The world needs more than 600,000 new pilots in the next 20 years, and the emergence of electric vertical takeoff and landing vehicles (eVTOL) will significantly add to that demand. Traditional training options absolutely cannot keep up. We need innovation to solve this quickly, and that's what we're on a mission to do," said Fabi Riesen, founder and CEO of Loft Dynamics. "To receive approval from EASA and now introduce our technology to the FAA is an exciting and important milestone. We're thrilled to kick off this partnership and collectively forge a safer, more scalable, and sustainable future for U.S. aviation."

The unique features and capabilities of Loft Dynamics' simulators allow the FAA to perform the research and development required to enhance vertical flight safety, pursue qualification under 14 CFR part 60, and advance NextGen goals. The newly installed Robinson R22 (EASA-qualified FNPT) and the Airbus H125 (EASA-qualified FTD Level 3) simulators feature:

Full-scale replica cockpit and 360-degree view for precise visual cues inside and outside the aircraft.

Realistic flight model for accurate studies of nominal and off-nominal events and development of safety metrics dependent on rotorcraft aerodynamics.

Six-degrees-of-freedom motion platform replicating haptic sensations, including sling loads, runway texture, and force feedback from flight controls.

Adaptable software for customizable training scenarios that mirror any real-world encounter, terrain, and maneuver—risk-free.

Compact size, 10 times smaller than traditional full-motion simulators.

Since its founding, Loft Dynamics has played a key role in modernizing the global aviation industry. Their state-of-the-art simulators have effectively reduced air time training among European operators, improved training safety, bridged the pilot skill gap, and helped reduce in-flight carbon emissions for companies worldwide, including Airbus Helicopters, Air Zermatt, and Mountainflyers. In December 2022, the company received its first institutional round, raising $20 million from U.S. technology investors to accelerate international expansion.

Loft Dynamics' Airbus H125 simulator will exhibit at APSCON 2023 in Orlando, FL on July 20 and 21. To experience the FAA-used simulator, attendees may book a demo or visit booth 613 to learn more about Loft Dynamics and its future innovations, including the Airbus H145 simulator.

About Loft Dynamics AG:

Loft Dynamics AG (formerly VRM Switzerland) is a market-leading company specializing in VR training devices for pilots. Founded in 2016, our mission is to revolutionize global aviation with cutting-edge VR flight simulators. Equipped with a 3D high-resolution panoramic view, dynamic six-degrees-of-motion platform, and full-scale replica cockpit with a unique pose tracking system, our simulators provide an immersive, realistic, customizable, and risk-free training experience. By offering a training solution that is 10 times smaller and 20 times less expensive than traditional simulators, we enhance training accessibility and scalability, empowering highly skilled pilots to meet the global demand. As the world's first and only qualified VR flight simulation training device (FSTD), achieving FTD Level 3 qualification from EASA, we serve leading manufacturers, airlines, operators, schools, and organizations worldwide. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, our team comprises passionate engineers, developers, and aviation experts. Visit us at www.loftdynamics.com .

