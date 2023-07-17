County of Santa Clara Launches CSS IMPACT! Financial Cloud for its California Public Assistance Platform

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The County of Santa Clara, California has officially launched the implementation of their new Cloud Collections Financial Ecosystem, "CSS IMPACT! HD™ 2.0" for its California Public Assistance Program called "Statewide Automated Welfare System" or "CALSAWS". CSS, Inc., a leader in innovation that continuously pioneers advanced solutions, is the exclusive provider of enterprise-grade financial ecosystems and omnichannel contact engagement solutions that cater to all verticals of the financial industry.

Santa Clara County, known as "the Silicon Valley," is a prominent destination for global technology companies. With a strong focus on innovation and digital transformation, the County consistently leads the way in adopting advanced digital tools to provide exceptional service to its residents.

The County continuously aims to transform modern governance using cloud technologies and smart AI-enabled services. The vision is to provide smart, mobile, transparent, and engaging public services that encourage increased constituent participation and foster trust with our citizens. This transformative vision is outlined in the County's strategic plan mission statement, which focuses on collaboration to support the goal of an enhanced experience and better services to its citizens.

"We are incredibly proud to have been selected by the prestigious County of Santa Clara to carry out this important project. Through the implementation of our cutting-edge "NextGen" HD 2.0 Collections Ecosystem, the County will be able to unify and simplify its outdated systems, giving users the power to streamline processes and improve efficiency, effectiveness, and transparency. Ultimately, this will lead to increased revenues for the County," said Carl Briganti, President and CEO of CSS, Inc.

CSS's financial cloud architecture offers a cost-effective solution for acquiring NextGen cloud technology and intuitive agile fintech to fully automate fundamental day to day processes. Major metropolitan municipalities such as The City of San Francisco, California , the great State of Utah , Norfolk, Virginia , and now Santa Clara County , can restructure their processes and benefit from a streamlined workforce. By utilizing CSS's Cloud Financial Ecosystem platform, these municipalities can automate essential tasks, allowing them to prioritize revenue management and customer care.

About the County of Santa Clara

The County of Santa Clara is located at the southern end of the San Francisco Bay and encompasses 1,312 square miles. World-known as "the Silicon Valley", the County of Santa Clara is a major employment hub in the technology sector providing more than a quarter of all jobs in the Bay Area with one of the highest median family incomes in the country. Home to a population of nearly 2 million from a wide diversity of cultures, backgrounds, and talents, the County continues to attract people from all over the world.

For more information on the County of Santa Clara, visit https://home.sccgov.org/home

About CSS

CSS, Inc. is a leading provider of complete enterprise-level Financial Ecosystems for the financial services industry. Our diverse range of solutions caters to all verticals and allows businesses to modernize their revenue and payment management systems by consolidating them into a single, unified enterprise-level cloud-based financial ecosystem with a wide range of fully integrated merchant services. This comprehensive solution unifies all areas of the enterprise, ensuring the highest level of financial transparency.

As pioneers in the industry, CSS prides itself on continuously introducing an innovative line of products such as the revolutionary COLLECTOR IQ+ & IMPACT IQ+. This powerful application seamlessly integrates Ai and Machine Learning into the debt-recovery workflows, providing both system administrators and agents with an intuitive and powerful set of dynamic tools for an unparalleled experience. Discover the future of financial management with CSS.

For more information, download our brochure at http://brochure.cssimpact.com or visit us http://www.cssimpact.com or call 877.277.4621

