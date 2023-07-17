CNO Financial Group Corporate Social Responsibility Report Details 2022 Progress

CARMEL, Ind., July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CNO Financial Group (NYSE: CNO) today released its 2022 Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Report Making an Impact.

2022 CNO Corporate Social Responsibility Report (PRNewswire)

CNO's Corporate Social Responsibility Report focuses on the six key focus areas that are most relevant to the business. These include promoting ethical and responsible business practices; serving our customers; developing and supporting our associates; investing prudently; caring for the environment; and giving back to our communities.

"At CNO, the core of our business is helping people," said Gary C. Bhojwani, chief executive officer. "We don't think about our environmental, social and governance commitments as being separate from this purpose. Our success as a company is tied directly to the well-being of our associates, agents, customers and communities. As we look toward the second half of 2023 and beyond, CNO will continue to embed our focus areas into the fabric of our business."

CNO's 2022 highlights include:

Paid $2.0 billion in claims to our policyholders.

Earmarked $100 million for impact investments and ultimately funded $300 million in investments that further United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and align with CNO's values.

Achieved our 2020 goal to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 25% by 2030—eight years ahead of schedule.

Enhanced our 401(k) match to assist our associates in saving more for retirement and continued to offer every associate a performance-based cash bonus to share in our success.

Named among the Best Employers for Diversity by Forbes for the third consecutive year.

Recognized as one of the Healthiest 100 Workplaces in America® for the ninth year.

Delivered more than $2.6 million in total community impact value through our philanthropic efforts, including a new $50,000 donation for diverse nonprofits awarded to the African American Alliance of CDFI CEOs.

To read the 2022 Corporate Social Responsibility Report and learn more about CNO's commitments and progress initiatives, visit cnoinc.com/corporate-responsibility.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) secures the future of middle-income America. CNO provides life and health insurance, annuities, financial services, and workforce benefits solutions through our family of brands, including Bankers Life, Colonial Penn, Optavise and Washington National. Our customers work hard to save for the future, and we help protect their health, income and retirement needs with 3.2 million policies and $34 billion in total assets. Our 3,400 associates, 4,300 exclusive agents and 4,000 independent partner agents guide individuals, families and businesses through a lifetime of financial decisions. For more information, visit CNOinc.com.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. These prospective statements reflect management's current expectations, but are not guarantees of future performance. Accordingly, please refer to CNO's cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements, and the business environment in which the Company operates, contained in the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and any subsequent Form 10-Q on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission and on the Company's website at CNOinc.com in the Investors section. CNO specifically disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement because of new information, future developments or otherwise.

(PRNewsfoto/CNO Financial Group) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CNO Financial Group