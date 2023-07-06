SMArtX Enhances Investment Opportunities with the Integration of 15 New Investment Strategies

Blue Sky Asset Management, ST Capital, and Stansberry Asset Management Join the SMArtX TAMP Platform

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SMArtX Advisory Solutions ("SMArtX"), a leading innovator in unified managed accounts (UMA) technology and architect of the SMArtX turnkey asset management platform ('TAMP'), today announced it has added 15 strategies to its managed accounts platform, with Blue Sky Asset Management, ST Capital, and Stansberry Asset Management joining the SMArtX model marketplace. The platform now features 1,232 strategies from 294 asset management firms.

(PRNewsfoto/SMArtX Advisory Solutions) (PRNewswire)

Blue Sky Asset Management added 3 of its Genfolio model portfolios, designed for active multi-asset allocation exposure, and ST Capital added its mid-cap value model portfolio. Stansberry Asset Management added 7 strategies that collectively target a wide range of exposures across market capitalization and asset classes.

The SMArtX platform also welcomes 4 additional strategies from existing asset management firms Argent Capital Management, Miller/Howard Investments, Scarecrow, and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. These firms continue to deepen their presence on the platform as SMArtX continues to expand its scope within the managed accounts industry.

"Our priority has always been to empower investors with the tools and resources they need to make informed investment decisions," remarked Evan Rapoport, the Founder and CEO of SMArtX Advisory Solutions. "With this expansion, we are further democratizing access to innovative financial solutions, enabling our clients to stay ahead in an ever-evolving market."

The full list of new strategies includes:

Argent Capital Management

Blue Sky Asset Management

Miller/Howard Investments

Scarecrow

ST Capital

Stansberry Asset Management (SAM)

T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc.

SMArtX's continued growth is driven by several applications of its technology: tailored UMA technology solutions delivered through APIs to meet the mandates of large enterprises and RIA platforms; custom platforms built to cater to hybrid broker-dealers; and an off-the-shelf TAMP offering for individual RIAs.

About SMArtX Advisory Solutions

SMArtX Advisory Solutions is an award-winning unified managed accounts technology provider and manages SMArtX, a turnkey asset management platform ('TAMP'). SMArtX's API-first, cloud-native technology operates within a modular, micro-services architecture, providing clients a tailored solution catered to their unique specifications. SMArtX is available as an off-the-shelf TAMP for advisors seeking wider selection of investment product and ease of use, while automating the investment processes and simplifying the everyday tasks of managing client accounts. SMArtX also licenses its proprietary technology to enterprise firms looking to create, customize, or upgrade their existing managed accounts technology as a standalone or fully integrated solution. SMArtX is the managed account technology and TAMP platform of choice for multiple RIAs, broker-dealers, and asset managers. Learn more at www.smartxadvisory.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SMArtX Advisory Solutions